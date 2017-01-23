Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Peak Millennial? Cities Can’t Assume a Continued Boost from the Young (nytimes.com)
20 points by lr 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





If power is zero sum (which I suspect it is), then this is obvious. Say it takes 1000 people to maintain the lifestyle for a typical wealthy millennial: including food, people willing to pay for frivolous things, people willing to dole out all of their information willing for advertising schemes, etc, then eventually they'll be an equilibrium. It is impossible for everyone in a city to live the high life. This means some people choose to live poorly, because the "amenities" are worth it, or they get high paying jobs. But since not everyone can have a high paying job, the below will occur.

This equilibrium will involve people (who don't have the well paying jobs) in cities having a quality of life lower than if they just went to a smaller, significantly cheaper city (think, New York, San Francisco, Boston to -> Dallas, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis). Once this happens you'll see the mass migration again, out of the big cities. This has already happened with White Flight in the 60s and the subsequent gentrification occurring now (still).

All people in expensive cities will eventually bow before the following: become rich, live poorly (in a stereotypical, American Dream sense) or move.

Eventually they will settle down and move to the burbs.

