This equilibrium will involve people (who don't have the well paying jobs) in cities having a quality of life lower than if they just went to a smaller, significantly cheaper city (think, New York, San Francisco, Boston to -> Dallas, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis). Once this happens you'll see the mass migration again, out of the big cities. This has already happened with White Flight in the 60s and the subsequent gentrification occurring now (still).
All people in expensive cities will eventually bow before the following: become rich, live poorly (in a stereotypical, American Dream sense) or move.
