I believe that we are seeing the same kind of phenomenon in Rust: we are trying to replicate C or C++ code directly in Rust, and we get frustrated when our efforts are foiled by the borrow checker. It's going to take some time and some efforts before we learn and internalize how borrowing works in Rust and how to change the way we write programs so that it is no longer an obstacle. The Rust team looks very receptive to comments about taking away some pain points (e.g., non-lexical lifetimes), but we also need to accept that, for a little while, we are going to feel like we did when we were new programmers and were trying to make sense of these new constraints.
It's definitely worth playing around with a language from that family. OCaml is maybe slightly more practical than Haskell and it has some nice resources available - in particular Real World OCaml looks really good: https://realworldocaml.org/
Unfortunately, things aren't that simple and Rust really is different from other languages. It takes months of steady investment (and yes, frustration), but the payoffs are spectacular. I would urge the author to persevere. In the meantime, the community is very helpful and I'm sure you'll get lots of useful advice on the back of this post.
Besides, as a Python trainer I can make you productive in it in a few days. But it will still take a lot of time for you to be good at it. The only difference with rust is that the first "reward stimuli" comes later down the road because you need to be better at it than at Python to make use of it.
The problem is that instead of a general technique for solving borrow checker issues, every issue has a different specific technique. Hash map matches (like the article) require the entry API. Multiple mutable pointers into a buffer require either using a typed Vec or Vec#split_off. Cyclic data structures require an Arena or Rc<Refcell<>>. String casting issues sometimes require .map(|x| &x). Global state requires lazy_static. Nice error handling requires error_chain. When you run into problems with "Send" you need a Mutex. The list goes on...
It's like pure lazy functional programming in Haskell in that unlike other languages you can't just pick it up based on previous knowledge and patterns. You need an entirely new toolbox of pure algorithms and data structures, or in this case borrow-safe algorithms and data structures.
To quote "Will": "On the bright side it is possible to implement a pretty elegant solution to this particular problem"
You can't in, say, SQL, Rust, or Lisp. That doesn't make them a priori harder than other languages, it just requires a shift in thinking, whereas if you're jumping to say, Java after C++, you can get started right away and hopefully pick up idiomatic Java as you go along.
Instead of thinking "here's how I would implement this in C++, now how do I translate that to Rust?" you have to cut that part out and think "how do I write this in Rust?" I mentioned SQL because that's where that really, really, clicked for me: if you ever write SQL and think imperatively, you are doing it wrong, you have to think in sets, and once you do that, SQL is the easiest and most natural thing in the world. The Rust Book is pretty good, but I think it would really benefit from an in-depth section early on explaining how writing in Rust requires a paradigm shift in your thinking, and exactly how to think Rust-ically. I'd write something here, but I'm still learning how. :)
Usually you construct the pipeline to switch between these as you need. If you need to share the result from one mutation to the other, you can do it by passing a simple immutable value that communicates the state change to other mutation, but don't try to do both at the same time. This is simply a good practice enforced at compile time. Of course, sometimes these rules prevent some valid cases, but overall it is worth it.
If we are talking about HashMaps, the Rust std lib has useful Entry api to for get-or-insert use cases. In rare cases where you need to share the value between different parts of the system, there are primitives you can wrap your value in and enable reference counting, as well as internal mutation (even if wrapper is immutable, it provides safe api for mutation). In cases where the concurrency is needed, there are mutexes, channels, and multiple libraries to parallelize the code (like rayon or crossbeam).
let mut owned = vec![1, 2];
let x = &mut owned[0];
let y = &mut owned[1];
What's the solution to this problem? Well, it depends on what problem you're trying to solve. One popular approach is to change the representation of your reference from a pointer to an index:
let mut owned = vec![1, 2];
let ix = 0;
let iy = 1;
But there are more solutions to this problem! Here's another:
use std::cell::Cell;
let owned = vec![Cell::new(1), Cell::new(2)];
let x = &owned[0];
let y = &owned[1];
x.set(10);
y.set(20);
println!("{:?}", owned);
Finally, we can come full circle and use the `split_at_mut` API on slices to get two mutable views into the same slice. This is a good example of something that is ultimately implemented using `unsafe`, but exposes a `safe` interface:
let mut owned = vec![1, 2];
{
let (xs, ys) = owned.split_at_mut(1);
let x = &mut xs[0];
let y = &mut ys[0];
*x = 10;
*y = 20;
// The added scope is used so that the mutable
// borrow of `owned` is done before borrowing it
// again to print its contents below.
}
println!("{:?}", owned);
