Ask HN: Advice on self-publishing?
1 point by galfarragem 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm writing a couple of books on the side that I plan to self-publish (ebook and specially paperback). One of them is a 'travel book' so I don't expect many sells but the other is more ambitious.

In the meanwhile I'm learning and marking my path: https://github.com/galfarragem/trail-to-self-learn-X/blob/master/self-publishing.md

Advice on this subject would be helpful.






