Show HN: Math Attack – My side project of 3 years (play.google.com)
56 points by Sanctor 2 hours ago





Hey everyone!

I've been working on this game for about 3 years in my spare time. It's a simple puzzle game utilizing arithmetic operators. I made it using Unity3D. All the visual assets are made from scratch and the sound effects come from various free sound effect sites.

Although the idea is simple I've put a lot of effort into it to make it look polished. For example there is a day/night cycle which serves no other purpose than looking good :) City lights turn on and off, crickets chirp at night and birds tweet during the day. And lots of other details.

It is ad supported but ads are shown only after you've lost the game, not while you're playing. I hope you'll find it unobtrusive.

I know it may not be everyone's cup of tea but I'm very proud of it. I've finally released a personal project. I'd be very glad if you played it an gave me feedback. Also I'd be happy to answer any questions relating to the process of making and releasing the game if I'm able to do so.

Thanks!

It looks interesting but I have not played it yet. Congratulations though on finishing your sideproject! :-)

Thank you! This is the first time anything I've made personally, can be enjoyed by the public. It's very exciting :)

Hello, Played just once for now, really enjoyed it, love the fact that you can destroy multiple balloons having the same number ! Congratulations. Is it intentional that there is no pause button ?

Reminds me of the kind of games I played as a kid in the school computer lab. Well done!

Thank you! I'd be happy if kids played my game and remembered it somehow in their adulthood :)

Congrats, it looks fantastic, it is obvious you have worked hard on the details, (deceptively) simple graphics notwithstanding.

The core game mechanic was done in a couple of weeks. The rest took two and a half years :D Some more details:

There are multiple kinds of clouds, which can spawn at specific heights. They are spawned at semi-random intervals.

The stars only shine after midnight, they are dull at dusk.

Every object's colour values are separately changed according to the time of day. There is a delay between UI and scene dawn/dusk times because you're supposed to be far away and looking at the distant city.

I can write all day about this stuff, as I'm very excited but I'll control myself for now :)

Awesome, that's what I meant by 'deceptive' :) Simple on first glance, but somehow everything just looks good.

Looks cool, very nice retro look for the high scores and sprites!

Thank you! I'm 27 and I never stopped enjoying the retro look I'm accustomed to from my childhood. I tried to replicate it.

Core mechanics looks like in my game that I'm working on. Funny core principle are same but games are so much different.

Congrats on launch!

Thank you very much! I'd love to play your game as well.

