I've been working on this game for about 3 years in my spare time. It's a simple puzzle game utilizing arithmetic operators. I made it using Unity3D. All the visual assets are made from scratch and the sound effects come from various free sound effect sites.
Although the idea is simple I've put a lot of effort into it to make it look polished. For example there is a day/night cycle which serves no other purpose than looking good :) City lights turn on and off, crickets chirp at night and birds tweet during the day. And lots of other details.
It is ad supported but ads are shown only after you've lost the game, not while you're playing. I hope you'll find it unobtrusive.
I know it may not be everyone's cup of tea but I'm very proud of it. I've finally released a personal project. I'd be very glad if you played it an gave me feedback. Also I'd be happy to answer any questions relating to the process of making and releasing the game if I'm able to do so.
Thanks!
There are multiple kinds of clouds, which can spawn at specific heights. They are spawned at semi-random intervals.
The stars only shine after midnight, they are dull at dusk.
Every object's colour values are separately changed according to the time of day. There is a delay between UI and scene dawn/dusk times because you're supposed to be far away and looking at the distant city.
I can write all day about this stuff, as I'm very excited but I'll control myself for now :)
Congrats on launch!
