Velodyne Plans a Lidar Megafactory
(
ieee.org
)
10 points
by
codewithcheese
44 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
jayjay71
31 minutes ago
This is great news. Quanergy was supposed to be selling solid state sensors by now, but they missed their deadline and have changed their answer to "soon." Regardless, so long as
somebody
is selling the sensors for cheap, it's fantastic news for robotics. It also opens up possibilities for selling to consumers as there could be phones that include these sensors (or more likely they're sold separately as dongles). Suddenly your phones would be able to do SLAM and make 3D maps of your surroundings. That would make furniture shopping a lot easier. I could also see some cool applications with augmented reality.
michaelt
1 minute ago
there could be phones that include these sensors
Maybe at some point, but mobile phone applications need sensors that are small, light, low-power, less than $100 - wheras automotive LIDARs have different requirements (range like the stopping distance of a car, powerful enough lasers to operate in direct sunlight, scanning a mostly-flat surface, can use several watts and weigh a kilo or more, can cost $200+ if they need to).
alex_hirner
17 minutes ago
I wonder which "SLAM for the masses" technology will become dominant. Do you have any thoughts what's missing in google's project Tango?
zump
15 minutes ago
Range.
joeblau
15 minutes ago
They really need this. The calibration on their Lidar sensors is all over the place and for their sensors to be reliable enough to use off the shelf, they a factory.
zump
24 minutes ago
Software engineer here, is it too late to join Velodyne and make $$$? Asking cause, they seem established, and their engineers must be now feeling like they found a pot of gold.
joeblau
14 minutes ago
Join our team — we have cookies.
