Microsoft mulls cutting UK datacentre investment amid Brexit concerns (arstechnica.co.uk)
11 points by RobAley 1 hour ago | 7 comments





Why? It is Brexit not Internexit. The servers will be reachable, even after the Brexit. So, where is the problem? Maybe they will not be able to exploit the tax loops?

There might be tariffs, and there might be concerns about moving data between the EU and a non-EU country.

It seems incredibly obvious that making lots of long-term investment when the future of the UK is so completely unknown would be a risky move. So you cut investment for a bit, and we see what happens later.

The "why" is extensively covered in the article.

Facts and information don't matter for some people

EU enforces very strict data privacy laws. UK seems to be going in the exact opposite direction, with snoopers charter subjecting everyone to mass collection of data, and who knows how far UK will take it after British citizens lose the protection of EU. If I owned data centers I would also consider moving them elsewhere :P

Privacy laws? Safe Haven like provisions?

Did you RTFA ? They build servers in Eastern Europe and then ship them to UK datacentres. If tariffs come in, they would have to spend quite a bit more. As you correctly point out, a networked server is a networked server and will be reachable no matter what, so might as well drop it in Frankfurt or Amsterdam and save on the tariff.

This is in addition to the legislative issues about handling EU data, which may or may not be side-stepped by UK keeping all laws on the matter. But considering we'll badly need a free-trade agreement with the US right after we leave, that's likely one of the areas where the Americans will ask us to drop shields...

