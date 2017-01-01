reply
It seems incredibly obvious that making lots of long-term investment when the future of the UK is so completely unknown would be a risky move. So you cut investment for a bit, and we see what happens later.
This is in addition to the legislative issues about handling EU data, which may or may not be side-stepped by UK keeping all laws on the matter. But considering we'll badly need a free-trade agreement with the US right after we leave, that's likely one of the areas where the Americans will ask us to drop shields...
reply