Webinar: How to Create Cross-Platform Automated GUI Tests for Java Apps

Join Squish expert, Jakub Topolski, and learn how to create cross-platform automated GUI tests for your Java applications! More information and registration at https://www.froglogic.com/support/webinars/register/?webinarKey=5758468230090778113 Duration: 30 minutes plus Q & A This webinar will cover: General Squish for Java overview True Object-Level Access with Squish Executing Cross-Platform Automated GUI Tests Interacting with Java application objects, properties & API See you there!