|
|Webinar: How to Create Cross-Platform Automated GUI Tests for Java Apps
|
1 point by froglogic 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Join Squish expert, Jakub Topolski, and learn how to create cross-platform automated GUI tests for your Java applications!
More information and registration at https://www.froglogic.com/support/webinars/register/?webinarKey=5758468230090778113
Duration: 30 minutes plus Q & A
This webinar will cover:
See you there!
General Squish for Java overview
True Object-Level Access with Squish
Executing Cross-Platform Automated GUI Tests
Interacting with Java application objects, properties & API
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact