Ask HN: Working as international Remote Worker

I would like to know if international remote worker needs to work as freelancer or contractor?
How do remote workers take care of tax payments, pension and health insurance? Do I need to use account services or I can do it by myself?
Is there anything else I need to take care of as international remote worker?
Talk to your tax office, or your accountant. You can even pay for a one-off consultation which should give you a summary of the basic rules. Alternatively you can find a freelancers' forum local to your country and ask that question there.
My own suggestion - pay someone to explain it to you for your specific situation and have them look at the contract too. Nobody else online should be trusted to give you the right answer.
reply
Talk to your tax office, or your accountant. You can even pay for a one-off consultation which should give you a summary of the basic rules. Alternatively you can find a freelancers' forum local to your country and ask that question there.
My own suggestion - pay someone to explain it to you for your specific situation and have them look at the contract too. Nobody else online should be trusted to give you the right answer.
reply