|
|Ask HN: Quick Advice on CSS Zen Garden
|
1 point by theshire 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|So I just discovered this pretty fantastic site.
it seems like a well respected site on HN.
I'm still in process of learning CSS and HTML.
How would you recommend learning from a site like this and what approach did you take?
Should I try and make some of the sites they have on there on my own? following the source code see if I can match the original designs?
In their own words:
Where possible, we would like to see mostly CSS 1 & 2 usage. CSS 3 & 4 should be limited to widely-supported elements only, or strong fallbacks should be provided. The CSS Zen Garden is about functional, practical CSS and not the latest bleeding-edge tricks viewable by 2% of the browsing public. The only real requirement we have is that your CSS validates.
