Why a SF startup doesn't make an offer until they've undergone a 'trial week'
perfectstorm
17 minutes ago
This looks good in theory and is practical if the interviewee is out of job. If the interviewee is a full time employee how can they expect that person to spend a week in your office ? Do you expect him/her to use their vacation days ? Sure, they can get double pay but I don't think it's very practical.
