Why a SF startup doesn't make an offer until they've undergone a 'trial week' (sfgate.com)
2 points by perfectstorm 29 minutes ago





This looks good in theory and is practical if the interviewee is out of job. If the interviewee is a full time employee how can they expect that person to spend a week in your office ? Do you expect him/her to use their vacation days ? Sure, they can get double pay but I don't think it's very practical.

