Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
BART: Walk-left, stand-right ‘rule’ wears out escalators (sfgate.com)
2 points by prostoalex 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is a perfect example of UX side effects! Was never designed to be used that way but somehow through humans every day use it's become a thing. There is ample opportunity to make this better. And sadly in 10 or so years, you will be fined for using the wrong side...

reply


Maybe, since this is a standard wherever there are esclators or moving platforms, the manufacuturers hold some blame? It seems optimizing for that behavior would be simple.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: