BART: Walk-left, stand-right ‘rule’ wears out escalators
2 points
by
prostoalex
44 minutes ago
2 comments
keyle
17 minutes ago
This is a perfect example of UX side effects! Was never designed to be used that way but somehow through humans every day use it's become a thing. There is ample opportunity to make this better. And sadly in 10 or so years, you will be fined for using the wrong side...
Neliquat
25 minutes ago
Maybe, since this is a standard wherever there are esclators or moving platforms, the manufacuturers hold some blame? It seems optimizing for that behavior would be simple.
