Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
There Are Lies, Damn Lies, and Journalism (datasciencecentral.com)
2 points by babelouc 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The other thing being left out is that Obama was the first black president, I would expect that to draw much bigger crowds than a trump inauguration. Far too much is being read into it to begin with.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: