Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
There Are Lies, Damn Lies, and Journalism
(
datasciencecentral.com
)
2 points
by
babelouc
44 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
flukus
25 minutes ago
The other thing being left out is that Obama was the first black president, I would expect that to draw much bigger crowds than a trump inauguration. Far too much is being read into it to begin with.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply