Introduction to High Performance Scientific Computing, 2nd Ed. [pdf]
utexas.edu
40 points
by
espeed
1 hour ago
1 comment
favorite
acidburnNSA
26 minutes ago
Looks like a good collection of important topics. The tutorials feel a bit 2005 to me. GNUplot and svn? In my scientific universe it's all matplotlib and git these days. Maybe I'm unique.
