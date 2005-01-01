Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introduction to High Performance Scientific Computing, 2nd Ed. [pdf] (utexas.edu)
40 points by espeed 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Looks like a good collection of important topics. The tutorials feel a bit 2005 to me. GNUplot and svn? In my scientific universe it's all matplotlib and git these days. Maybe I'm unique.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: