Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Automated, scheduled, website screenshots to your inbox
(
blit.xyz
)
9 points
by
blitapp
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
wineisfine
35 minutes ago
How about only sending a screenshot on page changes?
reply
sarthakjain
44 minutes ago
It would be super cool to add multiple browser engines and specify a site map/bulk list of subpages
reply
sarthakjain
13 minutes ago
Also a post to slack option
reply
james406
31 minutes ago
Screenshots behind login forms = non-secure transfer of usernames/passwords?
reply
barlog
23 minutes ago
can't logout.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply