Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Automated, scheduled, website screenshots to your inbox (blit.xyz)
9 points by blitapp 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





How about only sending a screenshot on page changes?

reply


It would be super cool to add multiple browser engines and specify a site map/bulk list of subpages

reply


Also a post to slack option

reply


Screenshots behind login forms = non-secure transfer of usernames/passwords?

reply


can't logout.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: