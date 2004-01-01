Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What's the chance of a battery in an old forgotten device catching fire?
1 point by andybak 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I occurred to me that I've got 12 year old smartphones in boxes in the attic. Should I be worried?

What happens to lithium batteries over time?






> What happens to lithium batteries over time?

Depends on the type of lithium battery. Primary lithium batteries (not rechargeable) can hold a charge for years/decade and high rate ones can be a long term hazard.

However lithium secondary batteries (rechargeable) in your old phones discharge faster. Few percent a month. Likely they're dead with no stored energy to create a fire hazard.

