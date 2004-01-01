Ask HN: What's the chance of a battery in an old forgotten device catching fire?

What happens to lithium batteries over time?
Depends on the type of lithium battery. Primary lithium batteries (not rechargeable) can hold a charge for years/decade and high rate ones can be a long term hazard.
However lithium secondary batteries (rechargeable) in your old phones discharge faster. Few percent a month. Likely they're dead with no stored energy to create a fire hazard.
