The top ad when you Google 'amazon' is a scam
4 points by mussorsky 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
If you google amazon the top ad is a blue screen saying your computer has a virus.





There was post early today (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13463263) where the same issue was happening, but the search was for youtube. The hoax site looked just like you are describing. Interestingly, I am no longer seeing any ads on my google searches.

http://imgur.com/a/BK2MZ

the link looks like:

  <a href="https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=L&amp;ai=DChcSEwj8iuex69nRAhVXSw0KHXcfCUQYABAA&amp;sig=AOD64_0AaqtlbAP0hKyAWBp_-__B2ea1KA&amp;q=&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjrhN-x69nRAhVG7IMKHXZkDtMQ0QwIGg&amp;adurl=" id="vs0p1c0" onmousedown="return google.arwt(this)" class="_kBb r-i6LUDLieQfS4" data-preconnect-urls="http://www.amazon.com/,http://mail-google.co/" jsl="$t t-zxXzjt1d4B0;$x 0;">amazon.com - Amazon - 20% off on all products&lrm;</a>

http://imgur.com/a/psP7X

The search looks legit and everything though, even shows the url as www.amazon.com

