Ask HN: What's happening in agricultural technology?
23 points by tabeth 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite
Not sure if there are any experts here, but if there are, I'm quite curious about the following:

1. Do we have any technology (independent of cost) existing today to have a fully automated farm? Meaning, set everything up and it'll just spit out yield? This would include taking into account weather, planting, removing weeds, etc. The input into this "system" of course would be the "ingredients" such as soil, soil, and of course, sunlight. [1]

2. What's the maximum yield we can get out of an acre these days? If I wanted to buy, say, an acre (for food) and start a small town in southern United States and feed 1000 people easily, is that possible? For simplicity let's say everyone is vegan.

[1] Here's a snippet of research I've done that may be of interest to readers.

Air and soil: There's been some advancements in sensors which is an obvious requisite towards the auto-farm. However I haven't read anything recently about this. Most recent was (http://gizmodo.com/swarms-of-soil-sensors-may-help-farmers-water-smarter-d-1713098054)

Robotics: I know they (farm bots) exist (http://modernfarmer.com/2013/08/5-robots-on-the-farm/), but I haven't heard of them actually being more productive than existing high-yield solutions. I do think in the end they'll be superior.

The single most advanced modern farm I've heard of is: http://seedstock.com/2013/01/24/indoor-grower/. Anyone know of anything that surpasses this? Just making farming (perhaps one of the most labor intensive things you can do these days) less of a burden will prove to be a game changer (e.g. you may find a single person willing and able to maintain an entire one acre farm).






Regarding your second question, you imply that it would be easier to automate the vegetable production than to automate livestock production. In fact, current dairy farms are in many ways more automated than crop farms.

Modern dairy farms feed, milk, vaccinate, etc. automatically--without any human intervention. The automated systems alert humans if an animal does not show up for food after some threshhold of time. Otherwise, it can even supply custom rations per animal, detect various ailments, track weight gain, monitor milk quality all by itself.

For the more general gist of your question--complete self-sufficiency on a single acre, that is more problematic to automate. Industrial farmers already automate a lot. They have automated machinery to re-level fields, plow fields, plant fields, and harvest fields, and irrigate. but those systems are largely practical only for large parcels. They operate on fields of, for example, 40 acres. And they are sufficiently expensive as to require many hundreds of acres to justify their cost. Also, they tend to be single purpose. They can only harvest corn, or only wheat. Planting a variety of crops within an acre would require a variety of automated tools. Think how different your equipment would have to be to harvest carrots as compared to barley.

I don't mean to say that it can't be done. But it would take a lot of work from where we are now.

Incidentally, your seedstock.com link is not impressive because it is "advanced." It's most impressive feature is its size. Hydroponic greenhouses tend to be more labor intensive (but have higher yields), although you could put the same attention into earth-grown crops if you chose.

The fully automated farm is a few years off. Here in Michigan large families with one or two employees farm 5-10,000 acres.

With good Iowa or Illinois farmland you can expect 200 bushels of corn per acre or 60 bushels of soybeans. This land by the way will cost you approximately $7,183 per acre.

If you're interested in this topic you might consider attending the precision ag conference, the next one will be in 2018

http://www.precisionagvision.com/

Or your vegan community could move to downtown Detroit. Cheap fixer upper houses going for $1,000 with plenty of inexpensive land nearby. City brings the water right to you and with drip irrigation you can water your crop inexpensively. Lots of restaurants that want your produce and the largest farmers market in the country. http://www.easternmarket.com/

Lots of inexpensive, though untrained, help for minimum wage. Wide lightly travelled city streets and they just rewired the entire city with LED streetlights. Five million people live in the greater Detroit metropolitan area. You will have be proactive on crime, lots of web cams would be a wise investment. It wouldn't hurt to be armed, in fact the police chief recommends it! But without risks there wouldn't be the immense opportunities.

> This land by the way will cost you approximately $7,183 per acre.

That's surprisingly cheap. A farm near me, with similar production capabilities, recently sold for $25,000/acre. Around here, you won't find anything really worth farming for much under $15,000/acre on the low end these days.

Where do you live? Prime land in California? Average acre in America is $4000 [1], so wouldn't call $7183 an acre cheap.

1: http://www.agweb.com/mobile/land/farmland-value-guide/

That's an average price of Iowa farmland statewide. But as you know there's a wide variety. I have no problem believing the price of $10,000 to $15,000 per acre for the premier land.

However as you probably are aware sometimes competition among neighbors boosts those prices into the stratosphere.

Then there's Detroit where you can buy city lots for $50. Assuming an average size of 50 by 100 ft or 5000 sq feet that is $435 an acre and it comes with water!

http://auctions.buildingdetroit.org/sidelots

Average land price is similar here, but you won't be producing anywhere near 200bu of corn or 60bu of soys on that average land. Maybe 2/3s of that, if you get really lucky, but more like half in a more typical case for average and below. So, I still maintain that it is quite cheap.

> Do we have any technology (independent of cost) existing today to have a fully automated farm?

From a grain farmer's perspective, the modern equipment you get nowadays is practically fully automated already. However, that's the fun part of the job! While I do get excited about the automation, I am also in no huge rush to take away the human touch completely. After all, I farm because I want to be out in the field.

But keep in mind that the field work is also just a small part of the farm operation. Much of the work happens back in the office. I don't see that being automated any time soon, at least no more than any other business could be completely automated.

I don't know what the maximum number of people you could sustain on an acre is, but my guess is way less than 1000. Like an order of magnitude less, perhaps closer to two orders less.

The world record corn yield is 500 bu/ac. 1 bushel of corn is about 1500 calories. EDIT: 1500*56=84,000 calories

If you could do 1000 people per acre, you would have enough food for 36 billion people from the state of Iowa.

Really? I thought aquaponics and other advanced techniques drastically increased that by an order of magnitude. Doing a quick search, it seems that you're right. For an average person, with an average diet, to feed a SINGLE person you need an acre (with traditional farming techniques)[1]. Wow. I doubted a thousand people could realistically be fed on an acre, but I thought at least 10 would be trivial, and 100 possible with some efficient tech. Pretty eye opening, honestly (humbling moment, hah)

[1] http://www.farmlandlp.com/2012/01/one-acre-feeds-a-person/

EDIT:

The best I could find in terms of output in the US a farm that does about 40 tons with three acres, which is supposedly ~200 people [2]

[2] https://www.splendidtable.org/story/how-to-feed-10000-people...

A bushel of corn weighs 56 pounds (shelled) or 70 pounds (still on the ear). Using the shelled bushel in this case, 1 pound of corn = 1,656 calories so each bushel is roughly 92,000 calories. With the record yield of 500 bushels/acre that can feed 60+ people for a year!

I can't think of anything else that can come close to that kind of yield. No wonder corn syrup is in everything...

Whoops, forgot to multiply by 56 lbs in that

I think you're making an error there somewhere, possibly mixing calorie yields per year with human requirements per day.

Divide that by 365 for a more realistic estimate. About 60 people per acre if you can maintain the world record yield, or about 15 with the mean US yield.

I was looking into this a while ago, i do remember there being a farm bot being kick started(1). I was wondering about doing something like that myself, but for a hydro solution for indoors - i am about to start at a new restaurant, so that has to go on hold at the moment though :)

Note: That farmbot i linked is open sourced, so i will personally be looking more into that when i have more free time.

(1) https://farmbot.io/ (seems to be about to ship the first batch)

There was a great BBC doc a few years ago (2009) called "A Farm for the Future". It was about someone from a traditional farming family discovering/researching/interviewing around permaculture. In one of the interviews she mentions that traditionally she can feed 5 people an acre, whilst the interviewee was claiming 10+. I believe permaculture has come along in leaps and bounds since, so it is well worth reading up on.

The New Yorker did a story about indoor vertical farms – whether or not they can be scaled to feed entire urban populations, etc. Really interesting read and it might provide a spring board for some ideas

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/09/the-vertical-fa...

Check out https://farmbot.io which is a smart automated bot for raised beds.

Also read up on permaculture which attempts to create better efficiencies through smart design.

>an entire one acre farm

The way you wrote this reads as if you consider one acre to be a very large tract of land.

I have family that farm and I can tell you that one acre is actually quite petite as farms go. The average size of a farm in North America is something like 400 acres.

The most land-efficient crop you can grow in the US is corn, at 15 million calories per acre. (In warmer climates sugar cane edges it out with about 17 million calories per acre). Your one-acre farm could feed about fifteen people, not one thousand, and that's if people could live on corn alone.

If you want to improve agricultural technology I'd suggest finding and talking to some farmers and finding out what they want, rather than starting from a clean sheet and an idea of what a science fictiony farm ought to look like.

