Ask HN: What's happening in agricultural technology?

|Not sure if there are any experts here, but if there are, I'm quite curious about the following:
1. Do we have any technology (independent of cost) existing today to have a fully automated farm? Meaning, set everything up and it'll just spit out yield? This would include taking into account weather, planting, removing weeds, etc. The input into this "system" of course would be the "ingredients" such as soil, soil, and of course, sunlight. [1]
2. What's the maximum yield we can get out of an acre these days? If I wanted to buy, say, an acre (for food) and start a small town in southern United States and feed 1000 people easily, is that possible? For simplicity let's say everyone is vegan.
[1] Here's a snippet of research I've done that may be of interest to readers.
Air and soil: There's been some advancements in sensors which is an obvious requisite towards the auto-farm. However I haven't read anything recently about this. Most recent was (http://gizmodo.com/swarms-of-soil-sensors-may-help-farmers-water-smarter-d-1713098054)
Robotics: I know they (farm bots) exist (http://modernfarmer.com/2013/08/5-robots-on-the-farm/), but I haven't heard of them actually being more productive than existing high-yield solutions. I do think in the end they'll be superior.
The single most advanced modern farm I've heard of is: http://seedstock.com/2013/01/24/indoor-grower/. Anyone know of anything that surpasses this? Just making farming (perhaps one of the most labor intensive things you can do these days) less of a burden will prove to be a game changer (e.g. you may find a single person willing and able to maintain an entire one acre farm).
Modern dairy farms feed, milk, vaccinate, etc. automatically--without any human intervention. The automated systems alert humans if an animal does not show up for food after some threshhold of time. Otherwise, it can even supply custom rations per animal, detect various ailments, track weight gain, monitor milk quality all by itself.
For the more general gist of your question--complete self-sufficiency on a single acre, that is more problematic to automate. Industrial farmers already automate a lot. They have automated machinery to re-level fields, plow fields, plant fields, and harvest fields, and irrigate. but those systems are largely practical only for large parcels. They operate on fields of, for example, 40 acres. And they are sufficiently expensive as to require many hundreds of acres to justify their cost. Also, they tend to be single purpose. They can only harvest corn, or only wheat. Planting a variety of crops within an acre would require a variety of automated tools. Think how different your equipment would have to be to harvest carrots as compared to barley.
I don't mean to say that it can't be done. But it would take a lot of work from where we are now.
Incidentally, your seedstock.com link is not impressive because it is "advanced." It's most impressive feature is its size. Hydroponic greenhouses tend to be more labor intensive (but have higher yields), although you could put the same attention into earth-grown crops if you chose.
