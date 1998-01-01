KeePassXC is a community fork of KeePassX which aims to incorporate stalled pull requests, features, and bug fixes that have never made it into the main KeePassX repository.
(My second peeve is that the "type the password" feature types the username and password, making it useless for the more annoying disabled-paste password prompts.)
You can also customize the auto-type on a per site basis. Only the default types U + P. It can be anything you want it to be.
But... HackerNews hates LastPass for some reason... still haven't quite figured out why. (= It's a great service.
If someone gets my keychain they own me completely and can quite possibly ruin my life.
Personally, to me that sort of integration has always seemed like a bad idea. I'm glad that my password database can't talk to my browser programmatically. One less thing to go wrong.
It takes passwords and makes them "unphishable", because the manager knows what domain you're on.
Of course it's also the largest attack surface. Personally, I think that tradeoff is worth it - assuming competent development.
Personally the best feature I'm using KeePassXC for is the auto-reload feature. I sync my kdbx file with Tresorit across couple computers, and the auto-reload feature ensures that I'm always modifying the latest version.
This is something lacking in the original KeePassX.
Makes me think of DOS software from 1998.
