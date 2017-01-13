Hacker News
Scientists Capture a “Sonic Boom” of Light
(
smithsonianmag.com
)
5 points
by
jonbaer
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
turbohedgehog
4 minutes ago
.mov files available here
http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/suppl/2017/01/13/3.1....
abrown28
13 minutes ago
By the time I scrolled down the video had finished playing then went to the next video. I then refreshed the page and scrolled down quickly only to find they had added a big banner over the video telling about the next video in the queue. I'm not sure I'm ever going back to smithsonianmag.com
dawnerd
6 minutes ago
Whats with this trend with sites having auto playing videos below the fold and hidden away? Almost every news site does it now. Worst is when they have a flash ad on top so all you see is the click to play overlay trying to figure out where the video is. AHHH!
