Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Asking for feedback on these local communities for travelers?
(
nomadclub.co
)
1 point
by
Mister_Y
34 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Mister_Y
33 minutes ago
We are testing an idea of developing communities in different places in Europe, here's the first try:
http://nomadclub.co/
In case your answer could be yes, what do you think the website should have and what do you think it'd be important for the service to provide? would you use it? we're happy to take any feedback! :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply