I made this because I'm tired of seeing political flame-stories on here and I hate flagging them or, even worse, going in the threads to complain about them.
With this extension you can make a comma-separated list of words that when matched within a headline, the link is removed from the page before you ever see it.
You can check the console to see what stories are being removed. It's open source so feel free to fork, customize, contribute or whatever.
It can be used to filter anything, so if you can't stand to see another "JavaScript" or "Python" story, you can block those too.
