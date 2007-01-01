Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Bipolar Lisp Programmer (2007) (shenlanguage.org)
28 points by olieidel 3 hours ago





Wow, this felt like an eerily accurate cold reading!

I'm currently waiting for some Racket tests to finish, and this morning I tutored a C/C++ programming lab. The other lab tutor is a C++ hacker, and was saying how the course this year is much better than when he took it, since they had to do it in Lisp ;)

While the "BBM" tends to work alone and be frustrated at artiface at every corner, when you get a few or more working together, some really great things can come together. I've experienced that firsthand.

excuse my ignorance, but other than emacs, what are the uses of LISP?

I'm an amateur LISP hacker and not an expert, and I hope this thread doesn't turn into a flame war, but I can say that LISP is excellent for symbolic computations (a la lambda calculus, which Turing proved was equivalent to a Turing Machine) [1].

If you're more familiar with C languages, I like to think of LISP as the C of symbolic languages. It has practically no syntax, and LISP (as it exists today) has the neat feature that it's data structures are the same as its programs. Writing LISP code that modifies and generates other LISP code is relatively simple compared to doing the same in a syntax-rich language.

LISP does all of this at its lowest level, just like how C manipulates the fundamental elements of a CPU (pointers, contiguous memory blocks, basic arithmetic / logic operations, etc). The way CPU's are designed revolves around the Von Neumann Architecture [2], and C exploits this design very well. Unfortunately, LISP doesn't quite match this architecture, so it has traditionally performed poorly compared to C. But CPU's could certainly be designed to operate around a LISP-like model[3], so the Von Neumann paradigm isn't the only way.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisp_(programming_language)

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Von_Neumann_architecture

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisp_machine

There are companies selling Common Lisp interpreters and IDEs. So certainly there are lots of users out there.

Many major Lisps (CL, Clojure, Scheme, Racket) are general purpose languages, and in common they excell at metaprogramming, interactive programming and control flow/debugging (see CL restarts).

All of them, it's a family of general-purpose programming languages :).

From older uses, you have Lisp in Gimp, Audacity, several AAA video games by Naughty Dog, in AutoCAD and few other recognizable places. Reddit was originally written in Common Lisp, later rewritten to Python. More recently, Clojure (a Lisp for JVM and CLR) is gaining popularity in the Java world, and a lot of startups are using it.

Hacker News itself is written in Lisp, BTW.

Java dev here, just to add that coding in clojure is bringing joy back to my daily working life. I've introduced it into a couple of projects, the simplicity and flexibility are an amazing productivity boost.

Some of that comes from clojure specifically, but the lisp syntax and macros are a big part of it.

I think this forum is written in some LISP dialect^^

