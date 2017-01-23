Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump’s inauguration broke live video streaming records (techcrunch.com)
This seems to be in terms of bandwidth; I'm not sure about viewership. I've always considered the World Cup to be the biggest televised/streamed event, so I usually look to compare to it:

Trump:

> At its peak, 4.6 million concurrent viewers watched the inauguration.

The prior World Cup[1]:

> On the digital side, leading content delivery network provider Akamai has confirmed this is the biggest event in terms of video content streaming on record

> In the United States alone, a record-breaking 5.3 million unique viewers tuned in for the round-of-16 match between Belgium and the United States on ESPN and Univision platforms, representing unprecedented traffic for both broadcasters.

But perhaps those 5.3 million weren't concurrent. But then, the 5.3 million is in only in the US. So who knows…

[1]: http://www.fifa.com/about-fifa/news/y=2014/m=7/news=2014-fif...

A good reason why the TV/cable rating comparisons with previous inaugurations are useless

