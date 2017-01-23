Trump:
> At its peak, 4.6 million concurrent viewers watched the inauguration.
The prior World Cup[1]:
> On the digital side, leading content delivery network provider Akamai has confirmed this is the biggest event in terms of video content streaming on record
> In the United States alone, a record-breaking 5.3 million unique viewers tuned in for the round-of-16 match between Belgium and the United States on ESPN and Univision platforms, representing unprecedented traffic for both broadcasters.
But perhaps those 5.3 million weren't concurrent. But then, the 5.3 million is in only in the US. So who knows…
[1]: http://www.fifa.com/about-fifa/news/y=2014/m=7/news=2014-fif...
