Ask HN: Using gethostbyxxx to query IP addresses
ejanus
10 minutes ago
I noticed that sites like google and facebook return only one IP address but yahoo , BBC and older sites return a couple of IP addresses(odd member twitter). What is driving modern sites to have only one front-facing IP address?
