Ask HN: Tips for a technical proposal?

I've made technical proposals throughout my career and had mixed success. From what I've seen, my peers have been able to see more success with their proposals just by summoning more meetings to discuss their ideas. Eventually it becomes a given that the proposed direction is the right one to go and the meetings change from "should we do this?" to "how can we do this?" I'm not trying to belittle this or dismiss their persistence, it seems like it really pays off and it's something I can learn from. We're often measured by our ability to rally the team behind an idea. And so I come to HN: when you start out to convince your team "let's spend effort on X", what tips or techniques do you try to remember when crafting your proposal?