Ask HN: What are ways you feel healthcare can be improved? 1 point by hsikka 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Hey folks, its early days yet, but I'm working on building a platform and api (www.sapien.io) that would bring together your health records, fitness data, lab report, and any other health related data and place it totally under your control. I think quantifying longitudinal health data would have an enormous value for our society. A good analysis of what I mean is at https://medium.com/@qbio/a-positive-feedback-loop-for-humanity-437762f6725c#.x15ojq5w1. I think making it developer facing would also be really awesome. As smartphone sensors get better and better, it isn't far fetched to imagine tests and apps being made for the phone that can detect common ailments like the cold. But we need a platform to support the developers and algorithms that would do that. Any thoughts or advice for me? I'm very young and really just trying to build something that would help folks. I don't really have any plans for monetization, yet.








