Carlo Rovelli: Is atomic theory the most important idea in human history? (aeon.co)
Quantum phenomena is definitely complex but idk if it's the most important idea.

Human consciousness seems more interesting. Is consciousness related to quantum phenomena or can be measured on that level at all?

I think it's about as important now as the clockwork was in the 19th, or the computer was in the 20th century. We make these fundamental discoveries about how the world works, and then there is a period where that metaphor is used to gain subatantially new understandings in every field.

We are just starting to absorb quantum ideas: non-causality, waveform collapse, etc. We'll spend the next decades seeing how those ideas can change our understanding of all kinds of things. Then the metaphor will go in our knapsack with all the others.

In that sense you are both right. He's right that the quantum metaphors are very important right now. You're right that they are just some of many.

You're probably more right than he is though. Most important "of all time" is almost certainly wrong.

