U.S. judge finds that Aetna misled the public about its reasons for quitting ACA (latimes.com)
47 points by zitterbewegung 43 minutes ago





Am I misreading this, or are they forgoing profit purely out of spite? Or I guess the idea is they could make more profit in the long run if they generate enough bad publicity for the ACA. These quotes almost seem too on the nose to be real:

> “I just can’t make sense out of the Florida dec[ision],” the executive, Christopher Ciano, wrote to Jonathan Mayhew, the head of Aetna’s national exchange business. “Based on the latest run rate data . . . we are making money from the on-exchange business. Was Florida’s performance ever debated?” Mayhew told him to discuss the matter by phone, not email, “to avoid leaving a paper trail,” [the judge] found.

A company lying to further it's goals, well I never!

TIP: If you're having trouble viewing the page because of the pop-up telling you to turn off your adblocker, Click the little 'i' by the address bar (Chrome only) and disable Javascript for the site.

Note that both things can be true: that Aetna lost money in the individual marketplace (which would square with the experiences of other insurers in guaranteed-issue markets) and that their tolerance for loss was sharply influenced by support for their proposed merger.

But it wasn't true that they were losing money in all the markets they pulled out of.

