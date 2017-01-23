Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The White House is adding four ‘Skype Seats’ to its press briefings (techcrunch.com)
Why use the "Skype" branding? Why not call them simply "video feed seats"?

People know what Skype is. It's almost generic, like referring to tissues as Kleenex.

Does this mean Skype won the video conf battle already?

His statement suggests they lost a trademark war.

The White House Press Briefing, brought to you by Skype and McDonalds!

Every day brings us closer to the Corporate Congress from the Continuum series. ;).

Or the 29th amendment from Incorporated.

Basically, imagine a show that takes place in the dystopian future of Continuum.

Somehow I missed that show. Thanks, adding to my to-watch-while-eating-supper list :).

This is pretty cool news to be sure. About time we had an administration in line with modern tech reality.

So basically, mainstream media is asking us annoying questions so we'll field them from people we like. Bets on how many of these Skype seats go to alt-right platforms and blogs? Bets on how often questions are fielded to these participants vs traditional media?

Ok, so Breitbart has a seat now. Who else?

Well Steve Bannon already works for the White House, so Breitbart can have a seat already. I'm guessing less credible "fake-ish news" news sources that paint the administration in a positive light (but don't have press credentials) will have those seats.

Several Internet-only sites are already members of the White House Press Corps, including hyper-conservative sites like Newsmax and the Daily Caller. Breitbart could have a seat in the briefing room if it wanted, and can certainly afford to do so.

My first thought was that they were trying to get around those pesky fact checking media and serve "The Message" directly to the masses.

Is the White House press briefing not televised/streamed already? Or is this just for the question asking aspect of it?

This gives people who are not from the major newspapers, magazines and TV stations access to ask questions at the briefing. Many of the majors don't even attend most briefings, so this could give more minor outlets much better access at low cost.

reply


Can you support the viewpoint that such preferences are abnormal for a presidential administration?

I don't think such preferences are abnormal, not at all. It is a natural desire for an administration to want softball questions.

However I don't think most administrations would attempt to achieve them by disrupting the press corps. That claim probably can't be tested or evaluated fairly, partially because it's a fairly novel action, and partially because it's a complex hypothetical. I must admit it is just my political leanings driving me to this conclusion.

I guess another (unfair) way to look at is: I would rather have someone appear not to attempt to manipulate public opinion, regardless of if they actually are, because when you are at that level of power, I at least want you to ave your act together enough to keep halfway-decent PR. Thus the fact that it appears to me that they are making such weak attempts to manipulate says something, independent of the ethics of the action itself.

Obama preferred liberal news organizations, and that was OK because he still answered questions he didn't like from the right.

Trump goes beyond preferences... he only wants favorable questions from organizations that will cover him favorably.

If he only accepted questions from organizations that cover him favourably, that'd exclude most of the media. From what I've seen so far he only seems to refuse questions from media that delve into conspiracy-theory tier reporting - Russian piss orgies, "secret communications with Russia" that somehow look in every way like junk email about Trump hotels from an outsourced service he doesn't even control, that kind of thing. (Which is probably still a little ironic given his role in birtherism.)

Obama spent 2122 days as president. Trump has been president for less than 3 full days so far.

It may turn out that you're correct, but there's not enough data to make a meaningful comparison yet.

Traditionally, the White House press corps was not exactly famed for its willingness to ask uncomfortable questions.

> Under another administration I would be hopeful, but the Trump administration appears openly interested in choosing organizations that only ask the kind of questions they want to answer

How about we wait and see before passing judgement.

After all... this is brand new, and obviously done under the new administration.

Wait and see what, exactly? A self-proclamed "war" with the media, and taking zero questions on day 1 of the administration is enough for me. The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. That makes me disinclined to "wait and see".

> The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Sounds very scientific. Except when change happens.

> Sounds very scientific. Except when change happens.

But that's the point, isn't it? The "best predictor" bit means that the "Except" clause usually doesn't happen.

So, why then add 4 Skype seats if the course is to be stayed?

I downvoted you because you're a new poster who trades in cookie-cutter self-victimizing political arguments heard a million times before. The bar needs to be higher for new posters, or HN will drown in this.

Not sure if everyone here actually saw all of the Sunday press shows. But it's far more than just your every day "war with the media" that other Presidents have gone through. Every White House reporter including Hume and Wallace from Fox News have said that what Spicer/Trump did was unprecedented in all their years of covering administrations.

To have a Press Secretary berate the press corp and demand they fall in line whilst simultaneously flat out lying is pretty extraordinary and very concerning. It's something straight out of 1984 and has Bannon's fingerprints all over it.

Video from Fox News Sunday panel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsV305yfG2o

> Every White House reporter including Hume and Wallace from Fox News have said that what Spicer/Trump did was unprecedented in all their years of covering administrations.

As, incidentally, have former Press Secretaries of both parties.

> As, incidentally, have former Press Secretaries of both parties.

That's part of what gets me, really.

If this were another administration, people would celebrate this as something progressive and new. However, it's Trump, so it must automatically be terrible, regardless of the reasons put forth for this thing (which sound good and "progressive", honestly).

Of course people should be skeptical, especially since previous behavior has clearly lent reason to be skeptical... however, we shouldn't become jaded and start to view everything new from this administration as automatically bad or full of ulterior motives.

We already had the first press conference in the new admin as well as Trump's last personal conference...going to say they have already set the precedent.

> We already had the first press conference

The first two, though no questions were permitted at the first one (which itself is something of a signal.)

I'm happy to wait and see. I'd just like to point out everything thus far I've waited to see has turned out to be WORSE than I was expecting.

"The White House Press Corps" is every major news reporting organization in the country both in print and broadcast. It's not a "small organization".

Based on the current MO so far it will probably be to sites like Brietbart or other propaganda nonsense that the Trump team will have planted to call on.

Impeachment can't happen quickly enough.

In relation to this submission - why?

This is another opportunity to hide the physicality of the room. The Skype members probably won't have the same viewpoint that reporters in the room will have. Easier to spin noises in the background.

