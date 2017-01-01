Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Charles Bukowski: The Slavery of the 9 to 5 (medium.com)
57 points by DiabloD3 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





Reminds me of F.I.R.E. (financial independence and retire early) from:

www.reddit.com/r/financialindependence

Really interesting stuff on that sub.

reply


I'm making enough money to live on from apps I released last year. I don't know what to do with my time. Freedom is of course wonderful but I don't _feel_ it, I often long for the office context of a good Swedish workplace. You need to feel you accomplish something every day, and (good) work does that.

reply


> You need to feel you accomplish something every day, and (good) work does that.

Work (good or bad) is a crutch many people rely on to feel as though they're accomplishing something.

I didn't work for 2 years (by choice) and never felt as if I lacked purpose and never felt the need to "accomplish something everyday."

Instead I exercised, read, watched TV, relaxed. I was constantly amazed by the number of people who said they'd hate that sort of routine.

reply


I agree. I probably still wouldn't get myself to exercise much, but I know I'd spend a lot of time reading books, coding random stuff and learning new off-line skills.

It seems to me like there are different kinds of personality. I'm having a hard time treating my job as anything but a sacrifice of my time better spent elsewhere, that I need to do to afford the necessities. On the other hand, I know people who like having a job - among other reasons, because it creates a rhytm in their lives, much like a clock signal in digital electronics.

reply


You need to feel you accomplish something every day, and (good) work does that.

That's great for you, but of course Bukowski wasn't thinking of the "have your cake and eat it, too" world of tech workers in 2017 (who are generally overpaid and/or get to do what they love most of the time -- and quite often, subject to both fates).

But rather, you know, regular people.

reply


Do you have kids/elderly parents to take care of/etc.? I can imagine that lifestyle working really well for people with caregiving obligations.

reply


I would read the fable, The Ant and the Grasshopper.

reply


You could try volunteering, or otherwise finding a cause and working on it?

reply


Then go work in a Swedish workplace part time. :)

reply


hey this got me curious on your life because it sounds like my dreamlife! ^^ do you have a website or anything?

reply


Bukowski is absolutely right here, and Taleb also hits this topic pretty hard in his drafts.

The worst years I've had working for myself have still been better than the best years I've had as an employee, and that was justice! It's like with all of the problems in the world, I'm going to spend my days being a lackey to make more money for someone who already has plenty so I can ride the status/consumption bandwagon even harder.

My slave mentality deserved slave results. Praise God I accidentally broke free!

reply


I might have read a bunch of books and articles about work, but the biggest lessons I've learned are from Bukowski.

The Post Office and Factotum are two of my favorite books. Here are a few quotes from Factotum that I really liked:

~~

“Look,” I said, “these books aren’t worth reading let alone arguing about.”

“All right,” one of the women said, “we know you think you’re too good for this job.”

“Too good?”

“Yes, your attitude. You think we didn’t notice it?”

That’s when I first learned that it wasn’t enough to just do your job, you had to have an interest in it, even a passion for it.

~~

“You knew we were going to let you go?”

“Bosses are never hard to fathom.”

“Chinaski, you haven’t been pulling your weight for a month and you know it.”

“A guy busts his damned ass and you don’t appreciate it.”

“You haven’t been busting your ass, Chinaski.”

I stared down at my shoes for some time. I didn’t know what to say. Then I looked at him. “I’ve given you my time. It’s all I’ve got to give—it’s all any man has. And for a pitiful buck and a quarter an hour.”

“Remember you begged for this job. You said your job was your second home.”

“…my time so that you can live in your big house on the hill and have all the things that go with it. If anybody has lost anything on this deal, on this arrangement…I’ve been the loser. Do you understand?”

“All right, Chinaski.”

“All right?”

“Yes. Just go.”

~~

It was true that I didn’t have much ambition, but there ought to be a place for people without ambition, I mean a better place than the one usually reserved. How in the hell could a man enjoy being awakened at 6:30 a.m. by an alarm clock, leap out of bed, dress, force-feed, shit, piss, brush teeth and hair, and fight traffic to get to a place where essentially you made lots of money for somebody else and were asked to be grateful for the opportunity to do so?

~~~

I always started a job with the feeling that I’d soon quit or be fired, and this gave me a relaxed manner that was mistaken for intelligence or some secret power.

~~~

Here are the one I liked from Women: http://www.p1x3l.com/story/171/bukovsky-women

reply


Factotum is one of my favs Bukowski's book to. I bought as a gift for my friends when she throws somewhere I find myself to read.

reply


Please quote with italics (asterisk before and after the text) rather than indenting, as the line wrapping is lost when you indent and it's much harder to read.

reply


Bukowski, a truly insightful individual. Sometimes reading his thoughts and ideas can bring a tear to my eye, simply because of their pithy practicality and clarity (and possibly because I'm reminded of my grandfather, who was similarly gifted in the art of brevity and honest observation).

reply


Working without a calling, especially in an unskilled job, is horrifying. It's main use is to convince yourself that you never want to be in that position again and motivate studying or a career change.

reply


Kafka wrote many of his works by night, while by day he was an employee of the insurance company Assicurazioni Generali (and a good one at that, judging by the latest studies written about his life). If Bukowski wasn't capable of being a good writer while also holding a busy job that does not mean that it's not doable, it just means that the task was too much for Bukowski.

reply


It is true, there is no real freedom except for the independently wealthy. This is the world we live in. There is a saying, "life sucks and then you die"- it is certainly always possible to be more specific than that, but that's pretty much what it boils down to. Our challenge is to be happy despite it.

What really bugs me is that we can't just admit to each other that having a job is shitty, even if it's a good one. We all have to be "doing what we love" and so forth.

reply


Am I the only person here who thinks his "slavery" analogy is written in poor taste?

reply


You must not have encountered much Bukowski.

reply


I haven't read the article yet, and I like Bukowski when in the right mood, but I just feel I should point out that "taste" is probably not one of his highest priorities.

reply


[flagged]


Posting only ideological comments (whatever ideology!) isn't an appropriate use of this site. We're here to gratify our intellectual curiosity, so please participate with that in mind. We've detached this comment from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13466677.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newswelcome.html

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

reply


The truth will set you free. Unfortunately it's a different truth for everyone, and so it's hard to find, sometimes impossible.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: