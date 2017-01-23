Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Makes Its First Acquisition, Meta (bloomberg.com)
13 points by spuiszis 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





AI for Science, but not for the Arts & Humanities.

With that slight snark I applaud this philanthropic move. :/

Tried out Meta once but couldn't get it to surface similar material to a set that I fed it. I don't need Meta to recommend by citations, I need it to recommend by topical similarity.

Still though, props to team Zuck and I can see Meta complementing G Scholar or possibly supplanting it.

