The other possibility is that reverse time travel is physically impossible, and the best we can do is peer into the future with wormholes (as in Arthur C. Clarke's book "Light of Other Days"), but unable to actually affect the events of the past.
reply
The other possibility is that reverse time travel is physically impossible, and the best we can do is peer into the future with wormholes (as in Arthur C. Clarke's book "Light of Other Days"), but unable to actually affect the events of the past.
reply