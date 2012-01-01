Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why are people from the future not time traveling to our period? (2012) (quora.com)
I disagree with the notion that our time period would not be considered special to people from the future. Our recent history is the birth of the modern human- computers, technology, the industrial revolution, nuclear bombs, landing on the moon. I think it would be a time travel historian vacation hotspot.

