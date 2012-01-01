Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why are people from the future not time traveling to our period? (2012) (quora.com)
10 points by samet 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





The answer is simple: time-travel technology is never developed, because human society implodes within a few decades and humans go extinct, or at best, revert to a more primitive existence and then evolution makes them progressively less intelligent (Kurt Vonnegut wrote a book about this, I think it was "Player Piano"). Personally, I think human society will look much like "The Walking Dead" within 10 years.

The other possibility is that reverse time travel is physically impossible, and the best we can do is peer into the future with wormholes (as in Arthur C. Clarke's book "Light of Other Days"), but unable to actually affect the events of the past.

reply


I disagree with the notion that our time period would not be considered special to people from the future. Our recent history is the birth of the modern human- computers, technology, the industrial revolution, nuclear bombs, landing on the moon. I think it would be a time travel historian vacation hotspot.

reply


A whole bunch of people from 2017 just descended on this 2012 post. Does that count?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: