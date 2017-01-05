Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I love AMP because I can easily tell which sites will actually load fast and give me the info I wanted directly from the search results page.

Publishers are still able to track pageviews and serve ads, so I don't get what the hullaballoo is all about here.

There's nothing in the AMP spec that stops links from working.

I just searched for "Is Google AMP a good thing" on my mobile, and got the OP's post as the first result (probably personalized?). Had to go to the fourth result for something with AMP, from CIO.com. The page loaded instantly, was able to scroll without things jumping around, and the header link to the CIO.com homepage worked as expected. They were still able to serve ads and count my pageview too, even if I never directly contacted their server.

I just don't get what the big deal is.

I see you have never wanted to link someone to an AMP page. You also somehow didn't notice that there's a huge useless bar at the top of the page.

I don't care and I doubt most users do. AMP has made my mobile browsing experience effectively much faster.

The fact that the person receiving the link will also get a fast loading well behaved page with a bar at the top is not such a deal breaker for everyone.

Do we really need Instant Articles (Facebook) and AMP (Google) when we can accomplish fast loading pages with plain, uncomplicated HTML and CSS?

I feel that many web developers don't realise that simple HTML and CSS is often all you need to make clear, fast loading pages. No complicated tricks or techniques required. You can make the page reasonably pleasant in appearance too.

Think of the sites you often visit: news stories, blogs, magazine-style sites, discussion sites. These are mostly text, not web apps.

I hope I'm not hijacking this thread, but I'd like to ask if readers find the web page links below fast to load on their mobile phones? They don't use AMP.

I created the pages below as a test because I was (and still am) frustrated by the slow page-loading speeds when using my phone with a 3G connection.

The page links below represent a common article/blog/report style of page. There's about 2500+ words on the page.

The page content is CC licensed but the pictures from the original synopsis are not included despite the references in the text (since this was just a test)

So is it fast?

Version A: http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-a.html

Here is an identical version to the above but one that loads custom fonts (approx 40kb extra). Is this slower?

Version B: http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-b.html

I mean, really, that's most of AMP: a restriction on a bunch of elements that may slow things down and a bit of special mark up so things can be further accelerated.

If most websites actually did load quickly, then I don't think AMP would have a reason to exist. But if most websites can't manage to slim down their bloat, then one potential answer may be to take away some of their toys (and I'm not saying it's the right answer, just a large part of AMP).

Okay but let's be realistic-- you are not a major publisher trying to make money off these pages. You can say "yes my page loads in 100k and 300ms until DOMContentLoaded" all you want, that doesn't change the fact that when you slap a couple of pieces of advertising on there, it's going to slow down.

To give you an idea-- the New York Times page without any advertising on it is 2MB and has a DOMContentLoaded event at 1.29s, approximately 1 second slower than your page. With advertising, it is 3.9MB and 1.82s.

When ad networks are able to run without almost 2MB of Javascript, then we can talk about how AMP isn't needed.

> you are not a major publisher trying to make money off these pages.

Hate to break it to you, but major publishers aren't making any money of the AMP'd version of their pages - most of the monetization is stripped out, and readers aren't even actually on their site so they won't stay and click around.

>> When ad networks are able to run without almost 2MB of Javascript, then we can talk about how AMP isn't needed

AMP pages run ads....

But doesn't AMP force ads to be async?

You already know they're dang fast :P

Version B was noticeably slower for me on desktop, but still 100% okay in my book. Version A was near-instant. My eye caught that the image didn't magically appear fully loaded, but after a split second loading was complete and the page (and layout) look great!

We're not talking about developer/technical blogs, which are generally very lightweight, and the person making it likely takes pride in things like efficiency. Your typical content publishing platform on the other hand, is a giant mess of wordpress plugins, tracking, ads, and scripts that pull in other scripts that pull in other scripts. Is it efficient from a technical perspective? No, but it gets the job done for them. AMP is a solution that makes it dead simple for these shops to get a reasonable load time for their content on mobile, which translates to less time spent, which at the end of the day is more important to them.

> Do we really need Instant Articles (Facebook) and AMP (Google) when we can accomplish fast loading pages with plain, uncomplicated HTML and CSS?

Can you suggest frameworks that help me do this automatically? Please no, raw html. I daresay that those would recommend developing without frameworks have no experience maintaining other people's projects.

We need it like we needed "use strict" in JS, which is to say not really, but it really helps. I think of AMP as "HTML Strict", a means of enforcing the rules and practices necessary for faster web sites.

Google should reward fast / jank-free websites instead of rewarding websites that use one particular technology (AMP).

On SERPs, both the "flash" icon and the AMP carousel are AMP-exclusive which suggests that Google is abusing its market power.

They do. They reward sites that load fast. They also offer AMP as another way to speed sites up, which in turn makes them rise in rankings. But Google offers a large suite of tools to help web developers speed up their websites.

They penalize slow sites, its very different.

If all websites fall into one of two categories: fast or slow, and you penalize one, it's the same as helping the other and vice versa.

I don't immediately see the vast difference between ranking fast sights higher and ranking slow sites lower. Clue me in please.

Bing also includes AMP in their search results: http://blogs.bing.com/search/September-2016/bing-app-joins-t...

AMP is a standard for creating fast / jank-free web sites, which all search engines can implement freely. Google is spearheading the effort because nobody else did, but they're not monopolizing it. Everyone is free to contribute.

It got annoying enough for me to switch my search to bing.com everywhere, including Google's own browser. My two main complaints: 1. Once I am on AMP page, most of the time I want to click around the site and I cannot do that - feels like a cage. 2. URL obfuscates the site name and article title (not completely, but definitely adds visual noise)

Agree. I did exactly this a couple of days ago when trying to get the URL of a BBC news article. I had never used bing before that.

The lack of navigation within the AMP site is the reason I avoid clicking an AMP link if at all possible

Similar to Medium, AMP encourages fast page loads and no interstitials, pop-ups or other cancer that seems to infest the average site these days.

Yes, it may be possible to fix it over time. But I see AMP and Medium as clean, lightweight platforms that developers/marketers want to emulate and users will start to demand.

From a user experience, you definitely can't beat the speed of AMP delivered content. So it's a high bar to beat. But if it forces content providers to up their game, I see it as a good thing.

I guess the scary point, that hasn't explicitly been mentioned, is what happens when a good portion (maybe not a majority) of content is AMP-enabled. Is it something we transition away from, or is it here to stay? Will non-AMP, but fast pages be second-class citizens in the new AMP-era?

Nothing about Medium is lightweight. Consider this one-sentence article that results in a 1.2MB pageload:

https://medium.com/@mceglowski/chickenshit-minimalism-846fc1...

There are more examples and a broader examination available from idlewords:

http://idlewords.com/talks/website_obesity.htm

AMP is exactly what our industry deserves for doing such an awful job in regards to performance for so long.

Out of interest, is there anyone who wants to defend the current Google AMP (not the concept of lighter webpages, but how google has gone about it?) I haven't found anyone yet personally.

1. I can click a link to an article from a search result

2. I can read the article without having to wait 5 mins for every little javascript and popup to finish

3. Success

Optimizing a rich content-heavy website is hard, and time consuming. While we all can moan about all the tracking and ads that appear on these sites, they are a fact of life, and simply relying on the engineering chops of every website to up their game is not a winning strategy. It's infinitely simpler at the end of the day to drop in a few extra scripts and meta tags than to yak-shave-optimize the entire site.

Christian Heilmann (formerly of Mozilla, now Microsoft) recently interviewed[0] AMP developer Paul Bakaus. It was a fantastic interview, as Heilmann grilled Bakaus on some of the issues raised in this thread.

[0]: https://www.christianheilmann.com/2017/01/05/first-decoded-c...

Sure. AMP is a good thing. Google is simply the first company to implement the AMP cache-- Cloudflare has recently spun up their own and outbound links from Cloudflare-enabled sites can use an AMP cache that doesn't rely on Google, so they get the speed benefits as well.

The implementation of AMP is one of those technologies that's "the more it gets deployed, the better it is." Reading the spec, it's clear that Google's vision is for AMP to be the opposite of FB instant articles; where the entire web can have a decentralized cache (yes this sounds weird but makes sense). I suspect Cloudflare will help quite a bit with this.

I could see mobile networks implementing their own AMP caches, so their inbound traffic winds up terminating mostly at the cache layer. This speed boost will win the mobile networks customers.

> I could see mobile networks implementing their own AMP caches, so their inbound traffic winds up terminating mostly at the cache layer. This speed boost will win the mobile networks customers.

How would that work? Google can replace links to AMP pages with links to their own AMP cache in their search results, since they're the ones generating those resutls. Cloudflare can serve the AMP version of their customers' pages since they are the ones actually terminating the TLS connection.

Mobile operators don't have either type of access. At best they could try to do this for non-encrypted content with some kind of a transparent proxy. But the share of non-encrypted content is plummeting quickly, and might as well not exist soon. No operator is going to invest any money in HTTP-only services at this point.

Just noticed a few days ago one of the major Australian newspapers started using AMP.

I do understand the negativities around Google's AMP, but the speed was.. blazing fast.

I can't help to think that for a user who may not be familiar with all the underlying issues, it is a pretty good user experience in terms of the speed alone.

I'd image they've done that because they want to get on the news carousel,and only AMP sites appear in that. They're basically being forced to use it.

I seek out AMP pages on my phone everytime. It's exceedingly faster than a typical page like CNN.

I don't think AMP is nearly as bad as people are making it out to be. The complaints I've seen on HN either only affect developers or are entirely hypothetical.

As someone that dislikes viewing desktop sites on mobile devices I have no problems with AMP. It would seem the majority of people that have issues with it have to do with Google caching the content. If you don't like Google caching AMP content then host your own caching. It's free open source software.

This is software vs. services confusion. It's sort of like saying that if you don't like Reddit's moderation policies, host your own Reddit, it's free software.

Also, most people who complain about AMP claim that no caching is needed, just adherence to the AMP format. But there's no way to go from a Google search results page, or a link provided to you by someone who uses Google for search, to an uncached page.

reply


http://i.imgur.com/43i9X4e.png

The full URL is still part of the shared link, so not much of a value has been lost, but the gain (speed boost) still outperforms this "inconvenience".

I don't really feel the hatred against AMP, it works as intended and for me as an end user that's all that matters.

I feel sometimes the web is going in circles.

A) First we had simple web pages B) Then people want to do fancy stuff on it. It became slower C) Back to A

Instead of going back to "A", it seems like there new are ideas are coming out (like AMP) but in the end, I really wish we would just go back to "A". HTML is HTML.

And another thing: it breaks the iOS reader feature, so it's frankly worse than the full fat page.

Ugh, "mobile" pages that break the reader are worse than suck. I use the reader all day long to make the mobile web bearable.

AMP has been a blatant power-play from square-one. It's nice to see it being called out on a site as prominent as Miessler's.

AMP is about lock-in. I'll just leave this here: http://robert.ocallahan.org/2014/08/choose-firefox-now-or-la...

I remember when Google had a really awesome thing that provided great content experiences: It was called Google Reader. I wish they would take some of the energy they are using trying to force AMP down everyone's throats and just re-launch Reader.

And the beautiful thing is, RSS feeds load quickly with no scripts, embedded ads, or tracking, and isn't tied to any proprietary cloud service provider.

More and more I am convinced Google convinces everyone to move away from things just so they can "reinvent" them down the line in a more proprietary fashion.

Just like we have made silos on the mobile market, the internet will slowly get it's own silos. For people to value decentralization, they need to be shown direct and observable value. Just taking a moral/ethical stand is not enough. This is the case with anything and not just technology. The cars and the phones we use probably enslave chinese and kill polar bears.. but for all what the general population cares those things don't exist/happen. This comes down to human nature.

The other problem with amp is that it's really hard to share an artical.

I was reading one on google news and I wanted to share it with you guys but I couldn't figure out how to get a URL for the story.

I don't think this post really articulated any concrete reasons why AMP is good or bad. It just said it is.

Well, that is not true. The author clearly stated that the problem with AMP is that it creates an artificial silo where all content is being distributed (i.e., in the hands of) Google. But I agree that more arguments (especially also listing the advantages of AMP) would have given the post more credibility.

I saw several.

1. Single point of failure/control 2. It's a retraction from the web's inherent uhhh 'webby' nature where you can link to any content. 3. Google wants to become a 'toll booth' on the internet where it inserts itself between users and content.

As an aside, I think people do sense a bit of hypocrisy from a lot of "benevolent" companies like Google. They're all open and standards-y when its about commoditizing a sector in which they don't have any direct financial interest. But they're fiercely closed and proprietary when it serves their interests.

Just adblock and you will get a fast browsing experience. The biggest problem is not web development, but the advertising framework that is installed nowadays.

When i got a Nexus One way back when, it had a news app that preloaded the news with 4-8 paragraphs of plain text and a single photograph. It was great, I could catch up on the news while I was standing in a checkout line or similar short time-wasting situation. AMP gets somewhat back towards that, but it's still slow and unresponsive by comparison.

Google doesn't get news. The people who work on google News clearly don't consume it, barring the unlikely possibility that they're masochists who enjoy making everyday tools work more and more poorly.

AMP specifications allow for other cache servers, of which CloudFlare[0] has recently implemented one. You could implement your own if you like.

AMP also specifies that the canonical page URL should be used when sharing, though the cached URL is currently what's shown in the browser. Their last developer update[1] said they're working to address this, however for all relevant purposes Google's own systems already currently consider AMP traffic and results to be attributed to the original source.

[0] http://www.businessinsider.com/cloudflare-adopts-google-amp-...

[1] https://amphtml.wordpress.com/2017/01/13/why-amp-caches-exis...

> Google amends its cached AMP search results with Schema.org and OpenGraph metadata, so posting the link to any platform that honors these should result in the canonical URL being shared.

There is a decent amount of documentation about how the AMP cache works here:

https://developers.google.com/amp/cache/overview

> The content loads off of Google’s own server, not from the website itself.

It seems the author isn't familiar with how CDNs work, how they've been around for many years and how they serve most of the data on the internet.

When you browse YT, the data most likely isn't being served by Google directly, but by a Google-provided rack on your local ISP.

When you browse a newspaper website, it is most likely coming out of an Akamai or some other CDN's server in your local ISP. Akamai by itself serves about 30Tbps of local traffic around the world.

And before these massive CDNs emerged, small ISPs would use caching solutions for static content (most of the web back then).

So we've all been loading content from 3rd party servers for more than a decade, not from the website itself. The internet as it is today is only sustainable because of CDNs.

reply


IMHO, the quoted statement doesn't necessarily preclude CDNs. I think you're reading too much into the phrasing, which like you suggested, is a laypersons view of the internet. To me, it is instantly obvious what the author meant. The question is who controls the platform. For e.g. Are you in control if Google chooses to datamine your readers, or if in the future Google is free to show "suggested" content which is not your own, etc, etc.

