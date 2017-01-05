Publishers are still able to track pageviews and serve ads, so I don't get what the hullaballoo is all about here.
There's nothing in the AMP spec that stops links from working.
I just searched for "Is Google AMP a good thing" on my mobile, and got the OP's post as the first result (probably personalized?). Had to go to the fourth result for something with AMP, from CIO.com. The page loaded instantly, was able to scroll without things jumping around, and the header link to the CIO.com homepage worked as expected. They were still able to serve ads and count my pageview too, even if I never directly contacted their server.
I just don't get what the big deal is.
I feel that many web developers don't realise that simple HTML and CSS is often all you need to make clear, fast loading pages. No complicated tricks or techniques required. You can make the page reasonably pleasant in appearance too.
Think of the sites you often visit: news stories, blogs, magazine-style sites, discussion sites. These are mostly text, not web apps.
I hope I'm not hijacking this thread, but I'd like to ask if readers find the web page links below fast to load on their mobile phones? They don't use AMP.
I created the pages below as a test because I was (and still am) frustrated by the slow page-loading speeds when using my phone with a 3G connection.
The page links below represent a common article/blog/report style of page. There's about 2500+ words on the page.
The page content is CC licensed but the pictures from the original synopsis are not included despite the references in the text (since this was just a test)
So is it fast?
Version A: http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-a.html
Here is an identical version to the above but one that loads custom fonts (approx 40kb extra). Is this slower?
Version B: http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-b.html
If most websites actually did load quickly, then I don't think AMP would have a reason to exist. But if most websites can't manage to slim down their bloat, then one potential answer may be to take away some of their toys (and I'm not saying it's the right answer, just a large part of AMP).
To give you an idea-- the New York Times page without any advertising on it is 2MB and has a DOMContentLoaded event at 1.29s, approximately 1 second slower than your page. With advertising, it is 3.9MB and 1.82s.
When ad networks are able to run without almost 2MB of Javascript, then we can talk about how AMP isn't needed.
Hate to break it to you, but major publishers aren't making any money of the AMP'd version of their pages - most of the monetization is stripped out, and readers aren't even actually on their site so they won't stay and click around.
AMP pages run ads....
Version B was noticeably slower for me on desktop, but still 100% okay in my book. Version A was near-instant. My eye caught that the image didn't magically appear fully loaded, but after a split second loading was complete and the page (and layout) look great!
Can you suggest frameworks that help me do this automatically? Please no, raw html. I daresay that those would recommend developing without frameworks have no experience maintaining other people's projects.
On SERPs, both the "flash" icon and the AMP carousel are AMP-exclusive which suggests that Google is abusing its market power.
AMP is a standard for creating fast / jank-free web sites, which all search engines can implement freely. Google is spearheading the effort because nobody else did, but they're not monopolizing it. Everyone is free to contribute.
Yes, it may be possible to fix it over time. But I see AMP and Medium as clean, lightweight platforms that developers/marketers want to emulate and users will start to demand.
From a user experience, you definitely can't beat the speed of AMP delivered content. So it's a high bar to beat. But if it forces content providers to up their game, I see it as a good thing.
I guess the scary point, that hasn't explicitly been mentioned, is what happens when a good portion (maybe not a majority) of content is AMP-enabled. Is it something we transition away from, or is it here to stay? Will non-AMP, but fast pages be second-class citizens in the new AMP-era?
https://medium.com/@mceglowski/chickenshit-minimalism-846fc1...
There are more examples and a broader examination available from idlewords:
http://idlewords.com/talks/website_obesity.htm
2. I can read the article without having to wait 5 mins for every little javascript and popup to finish
3. Success
Optimizing a rich content-heavy website is hard, and time consuming. While we all can moan about all the tracking and ads that appear on these sites, they are a fact of life, and simply relying on the engineering chops of every website to up their game is not a winning strategy. It's infinitely simpler at the end of the day to drop in a few extra scripts and meta tags than to yak-shave-optimize the entire site.
[0]: https://www.christianheilmann.com/2017/01/05/first-decoded-c...
The implementation of AMP is one of those technologies that's "the more it gets deployed, the better it is." Reading the spec, it's clear that Google's vision is for AMP to be the opposite of FB instant articles; where the entire web can have a decentralized cache (yes this sounds weird but makes sense). I suspect Cloudflare will help quite a bit with this.
I could see mobile networks implementing their own AMP caches, so their inbound traffic winds up terminating mostly at the cache layer. This speed boost will win the mobile networks customers.
I do understand the negativities around Google's AMP, but the speed was.. blazing fast.
I can't help to think that for a user who may not be familiar with all the underlying issues, it is a pretty good user experience in terms of the speed alone.
Also, most people who complain about AMP claim that no caching is needed, just adherence to the AMP format. But there's no way to go from a Google search results page, or a link provided to you by someone who uses Google for search, to an uncached page.
http://i.imgur.com/43i9X4e.png
The full URL is still part of the shared link, so not much of a value has been lost, but the gain (speed boost) still outperforms this "inconvenience".
I don't really feel the hatred against AMP, it works as intended and for me as an end user that's all that matters.
A) First we had simple web pages
B) Then people want to do fancy stuff on it. It became slower
C) Back to A
Instead of going back to "A", it seems like there new are ideas are coming out (like AMP) but in the end, I really wish we would just go back to "A". HTML is HTML.
More and more I am convinced Google convinces everyone to move away from things just so they can "reinvent" them down the line in a more proprietary fashion.
I was reading one on google news and I wanted to share it with you guys but I couldn't figure out how to get a URL for the story.
1. Single point of failure/control
2. It's a retraction from the web's inherent uhhh 'webby' nature where you can link to any content.
3. Google wants to become a 'toll booth' on the internet where it inserts itself between users and content.
As an aside, I think people do sense a bit of hypocrisy from a lot of "benevolent" companies like Google. They're all open and standards-y when its about commoditizing a sector in which they don't have any direct financial interest. But they're fiercely closed and proprietary when it serves their interests.
Google doesn't get news. The people who work on google News clearly don't consume it, barring the unlikely possibility that they're masochists who enjoy making everyday tools work more and more poorly.
AMP also specifies that the canonical page URL should be used when sharing, though the cached URL is currently what's shown in the browser. Their last developer update[1] said they're working to address this, however for all relevant purposes Google's own systems already currently consider AMP traffic and results to be attributed to the original source.
[0] http://www.businessinsider.com/cloudflare-adopts-google-amp-...
[1] https://amphtml.wordpress.com/2017/01/13/why-amp-caches-exis...
> Google amends its cached AMP search results with Schema.org and OpenGraph metadata, so posting the link to any platform that honors these should result in the canonical URL being shared.
https://developers.google.com/amp/cache/overview
It seems the author isn't familiar with how CDNs work, how they've been around for many years and how they serve most of the data on the internet.
When you browse YT, the data most likely isn't being served by Google directly, but by a Google-provided rack on your local ISP.
When you browse a newspaper website, it is most likely coming out of an Akamai or some other CDN's server in your local ISP. Akamai by itself serves about 30Tbps of local traffic around the world.
And before these massive CDNs emerged, small ISPs would use caching solutions for static content (most of the web back then).
So we've all been loading content from 3rd party servers for more than a decade, not from the website itself. The internet as it is today is only sustainable because of CDNs.
