Five States Are Considering Bills to Legalize the 'Right to Repair' Electronics (vice.com)
While this could turn out to be a logistics nightmare, I think this could be absolutely wonderful for Out-Of-Warranty users. There's a desire for people to have access to replacement parts but, for example, Apple doesn't sell their service inventory.

Some repairs (such as iMacs) do require a substantial amount of care. Even after 8.5 years of Mac repairs I still found myself running into issues - from "fat fingering" connectors, to defective Logic boards that still pass all hardware diagnostics sent to us - some of this stuff is not for the faint of heart. Imagine using a plastic "pizza cutter" to cut off the VHB tape that holds the incredibly fragile $800 display of an iMac, and then remembering to connect the display back up before you put new tape on during reassembly.

My guess is Apple fought the NY bill because they know how these machines are designed. There's a reason they charge a flat rate of $39 for Labor, but then only when a hardware repair is actually completed.

On the other hand, the charge to backup your data is $99 for a drag/drop or a time machine backup - something you should do yourself. :-)

I sincerely hope this succeeds, and is ultimately extended to recognize software as being just another part in a modern device. Especially once a manufacturer stops supporting a device with software updates, they should have no right to prevent users from fixing defects in those devices on their own.

I'm curious to see how this turns out, especially considering things like TouchID which is paired to the Secure Enclave. Allowing anyone to perform that pairing fundamentally undermines their security model.

There's no reason for the physical sensor to be combined with the key/credential storage other than to intentionally interfere with third party replacement parts.

Apple claimed to have a security reason that was in the interest of the user and not only anticompetitive; does someone have a link to an article explaining this? I remember reading about it at the time.

