Sorry, too lazy to download the iOS Reddit app myself. But does the Reddit app have NSFW muted by default? What does that mean in the context of logged-in accounts? That is, if I've been a longtime Reddit user and subscribe to NSFW subreddits, do I have to opt-in to seeing those subreddits when I first sign-in using the iOS app? Or is it that Apple just wants NSFW to not show up by default for a given app? I think Reddit's default subs aren't NSFW...?
reply
Sorry, too lazy to download the iOS Reddit app myself. But does the Reddit app have NSFW muted by default? What does that mean in the context of logged-in accounts? That is, if I've been a longtime Reddit user and subscribe to NSFW subreddits, do I have to opt-in to seeing those subreddits when I first sign-in using the iOS app? Or is it that Apple just wants NSFW to not show up by default for a given app? I think Reddit's default subs aren't NSFW...?
reply