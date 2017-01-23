Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Luxury Home Mainstays May Be Gone in 20 Years (bloomberg.com)
29 points by jseliger 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





I don't think dudes changing under a towel in the locker room, (which I always find hilarious anyway), is related to people wanting more private spaces at home. Open floor houses seem glorious in the photographs, but in real life are noisy/echoey and annoying to say the least.

Want to go take a nap after a long week? If your partner is home, chances are your nap will be disturbed. Especially if you work in an open floor office, you actually look forward to coming home to something where you can shut the door.

Another annoyance is food smells from the kitchen work its way all over.

This reads like one of those futurist pieces from the 60s that we look back at now to laugh at.

Wow. That's gotta be rough. I have no idea how they'll manage.

Urban areas with easy access to mass transit, ridesharing, etc., usually don't have huge garages. Rurally or in the suburbs, where mass transit is less applicable, people not only store vehicles, but also things like bikes, yard equipment, tools, and other outdoor equipment/toys.

While this is a niche topic, surprisingly interesting article. Talking about home design trends and which ones they expect to disappear and why.

It might be focused on luxury, but trends often filter. Open plan was originally a luxury feature (in part because construction was more expensive for open plan) and now it is everywhere. Ditto with a master bedroom.

Keep in mind that some of the trends in the article may have gone to the excessive side. Completely open or a master bedroom taking up 1/2 of the living space might fall out of style, but only at the extremes.

Good clickbait

The article is literally about what the title says.

Luxury home features which are popular, which may disappear due to changing consumer trends. How would you title that?

Yah, the headline says 'luxury' and it really means it.

When I saw ... average renter has a salary of 300K and aged 30 ... I stopped reading. These seem like alternative facts to me. While there surely exist people like this, I call BS that they are in a significant enough number to be statistically significant for real estate developers.

They are for high end luxury developers in cities like NYC though. I don't think this article is implying these are widespread trends for the "99%" market (except maybe some of the stuff about privacy).

All that stuff is very affordable on an average developer's salary if you move to, say, Florida.

It may be somewhat lost on the San Francisco crowd who consider a "luxury home" to be one with a separate bedroom.

