Cervical cancer just got much deadlier–because scientists fixed a math error (arstechnica.com)
>"The researchers found that black women have a mortality rate of 10.1 per 100,000. For white women, the rate is 4.7 per 100,000. Past estimates had those rates at 5.7 and 3.2, respectively."

Let's check the numbers here.

5.7 per 100,000 is 10.1 per 177,000. The rate of cervical cancer among black women with intact cervices is given as 10.1 per 100,000, and the change in estimate is ascribed solely to changing the methodology to consider only women with cervices, so 77,000 of that 177,000 had hysterectomies, or 43%. The corresponding number for white women is 30%.

This number seems far too high. I can't find a reliable source for the US, but [0] says "up to a fifth of women have had their womb removed by the age of 55" in the UK. Is the rate of hysterectomies really 43% for black women, or is someone lying about the statistics?

[0]https://www.womens-health-concern.org/help-and-advice/factsh...

At one point, it was so common for an African-American woman to get an involuntary hysterectomy that it got its own euphemism: The Mississippi Appendectomy [0]

[0] https://mississippiappendectomy.wordpress.com/about/ (That's the first result from big G, but you should be able to find more were you so inclined).

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8414322 is a study that shows a difference in the rate of hysterectomy, but not quite so dramatic of one as that. But it seems there's a lot of evidence that black women have hysterectomies at a higher rate than white women.

What a bad title. It's not a math error, it's a methodological choice. Furthermore this is basically the linked NYT article cut in half.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/23/health/cervical-cancer-un...

I agree. Hideous title. How did cervical cancer become more dangerous? Oh. It didn't.

Cervical cancer is highly preventable. For more information and testing options see Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org/learn/womens-health/pap-te...

Planned Parenthood is being eradicated in this country.

If you have kids, get them the HPV vaccine as soon as they're eligible.

Or if you're an adult (either sex) and sexually active.

Yes, definitely. I'm 34, male, and paid the $500 out of pocket for myself.

Does it do anything against Amy hpv strain you have? Or does it curb future infections of strains one doesn't have?

It's less effective against strains you're already infected with, but not entirely ineffective against them. That's why widespread vaccination at an age before sexual maturity is suggested.


What are the chances of getting cervical cancer if you do have a cervix?

Mortality rate isn't really the chances of dying from the cancer though. It looks like a variation on the old frequencies vs probabilities confusion.

Methodological choice aside, I am primarily shocked by the size of the racial disparity (I mean, I have expected it, but not this big).

Black are generally more prone to the claws of sociological economic Literacy disparities.

Lesser education or of poorer quality, + poverty = bad/no sex ed.

This is true to most minorities that suffer(ed) from discrimination.

It's am uphill battle to Remedy this. I wonder where Hispanics would land. I assuse in-between.

Shocking numbers. Really.

I know several men who have a cervix.

