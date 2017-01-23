Let's check the numbers here.
5.7 per 100,000 is 10.1 per 177,000. The rate of cervical cancer among black women with intact cervices is given as 10.1 per 100,000, and the change in estimate is ascribed solely to changing the methodology to consider only women with cervices, so 77,000 of that 177,000 had hysterectomies, or 43%. The corresponding number for white women is 30%.
This number seems far too high. I can't find a reliable source for the US, but [0] says "up to a fifth of women have had their womb removed by the age of 55" in the UK. Is the rate of hysterectomies really 43% for black women, or is someone lying about the statistics?
[0]https://www.womens-health-concern.org/help-and-advice/factsh...
[0] https://mississippiappendectomy.wordpress.com/about/ (That's the first result from big G, but you should be able to find more were you so inclined).
I agree with GP, a rate of >40% hysterectomies sounds unbelievable.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/23/health/cervical-cancer-un...
Mortality rate isn't really the chances of dying from the cancer though. It looks like a variation on the old frequencies vs probabilities confusion.
Lesser education or of poorer quality, + poverty = bad/no sex ed.
This is true to most minorities that suffer(ed) from discrimination.
It's am uphill battle to Remedy this. I wonder where Hispanics would land. I assuse in-between.
Shocking numbers. Really.
