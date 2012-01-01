But the big issue with databases I've worked with is not how many inserts you do per second, even spinning rust, if properly reasoned can do -serious- inserts per second in append only data structures like myisam, redis even lucene. However the issue comes when you want to read that data or, more horribly, update that data. Updates, by definition are a read and a write to commuted data, this can cause fragmentation and other huge headaches.
I'd love to see someone do updates 1,000,000/s
Our graph store (HBase, SSD) on 10 nodes can easily support 3M edges/s read/stored, but thats ~40k RPCs/s given our column sizes and average batch size.
A log structure for your database would make the update case more similar to the append case, wouldn't it?
(There are definite limits to that technique, but it does work for eg some file systems---which are also a type of database.)
Standards for Graph Algorithm Primitives
An important point is that they disabled all of the durability, replication, and safety features. Graph500 records are quite small so that insertion rate given the size of their cluster implies average throughput that is significantly less than line-rate.
