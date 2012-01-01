Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Achieving 100M database inserts per second using Apache Accumulo and D4M [pdf] (ieee-hpec.org)
21 points by espeed 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I hate to be a hater.

But the big issue with databases I've worked with is not how many inserts you do per second, even spinning rust, if properly reasoned can do -serious- inserts per second in append only data structures like myisam, redis even lucene. However the issue comes when you want to read that data or, more horribly, update that data. Updates, by definition are a read and a write to commuted data, this can cause fragmentation and other huge headaches.

I'd love to see someone do updates 1,000,000/s

Since each ingest process talked directly to the Accumulo tablet local to it, it really measured loopback+RPC+DFS performance. Knowing how these things usually go, it might have been 100M rows/s but only 100k-1M RPCs/s. It's still quite impressive, but it's important to keep it in perspective. For example, I believe Google's C* 1M writes/s demo also included real network overhead from driver processes. Additionally, that was with the WAL on, vs. this Accumulo run which disabled the WAL.

Our graph store (HBase, SSD) on 10 nodes can easily support 3M edges/s read/stored, but thats ~40k RPCs/s given our column sizes and average batch size.

> However the issue comes when you want to read that data or, more horribly, update that data.

A log structure for your database would make the update case more similar to the append case, wouldn't it?

(There are definite limits to that technique, but it does work for eg some file systems---which are also a type of database.)

Some systems (like Cassandra) has upserts and can do writes without reading. Though you loose any kind of "transaction" safety in that you are not sure what you are writing on top of. But in my experience for the vast majority of cases that is ok.

You are so right. Without giving to much detail the wife is working on a project with a branch of government. They use Oracle. Her teams biggest problems are and have been the DB falling over during updates or joins. Were talking billions of rows of government data. Running out of table space, loads taking literally days to complete. Thing's that I have never seen happen. I'm not sure if it's the DB architecture itself or clueless people doing really dumb things. I only get to see these failures second hand.

This is work is related to the MIT D4M Course, GraphBLAS, and Graphulo:

Standards for Graph Algorithm Primitives http://www.netlib.org/utk/people/JackDongarra/PAPERS/GraphPr...

GraphBLAS: A Programming Specification for Graph Analysis [video] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tnzSiq8QBo

http://graphblas.org

Graphulo: Graph Analytics in Apache Accumulo [video] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsmFjZNl60s

https://github.com/Accla/graphulo

MIT D4M: Signal Processing on Databases http://www.mit.edu/~kepner/D4M/

https://ocw.mit.edu/resources/res-ll-005-d4m-signal-processi...

Video Lectures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNGKX-4PRsk&list=PLUl4u3cNGP...

Book: Graph Algorithms in the Language of Linear Algebra http://epubs.siam.org/doi/book/10.1137/1.9780898719918

The key point is that they managed to do it with Accumulo; the insertion rate through storage is otherwise unremarkable. For 10 GbE clusters, line-rate insertion has been relatively easy to achieve for several years now.

An important point is that they disabled all of the durability, replication, and safety features. Graph500 records are quite small so that insertion rate given the size of their cluster implies average throughput that is significantly less than line-rate.

The word database means transactions committed to a persistent, durable storage (such that the data could survive a reboot).

