Ask HN: What suite of management tools runs your small business' finances?

How did you move from checking bank-statements against a spreadsheet of invoices every month, to that sweet solution you're using? What software stack integrates best, and gives you performance, reliability, and confidence in the company? QuickBooks + iZettle + Zoho? ClearBooks + Stripe + Salesflare? Or have you gone all-in with a single provider for everything?

If your business is based on per-appointment fees (e.g. lawyer, courier, hairdresser) how do you reconcile appointments with fees/invoices, and coordinate appointments with client details from your CRM system?

Keen to hear from very small UK-based businesses under 10 employees in particular, but all experiences will be interesting to read.