|Ask HN: What suite of management tools runs your small business' finances?
2 points by austinjp 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Those of us who run small businesses, what combination of affordable tools handle your finances -- accounting, invoicing, reconciliation, and other related functions?
How did you move from checking bank-statements against a spreadsheet of invoices every month, to that sweet solution you're using? What software stack integrates best, and gives you performance, reliability, and confidence in the company? QuickBooks + iZettle + Zoho? ClearBooks + Stripe + Salesflare? Or have you gone all-in with a single provider for everything?
If your business is based on per-appointment fees (e.g. lawyer, courier, hairdresser) how do you reconcile appointments with fees/invoices, and coordinate appointments with client details from your CRM system?
Keen to hear from very small UK-based businesses under 10 employees in particular, but all experiences will be interesting to read.
