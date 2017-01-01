Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Western Union admits to aiding wire fraud, to pay $586M (reuters.com)
I got hit by credit card fraud related to this story.

I either got skimmed at a gas pump or at a restaurant.

What I saw were 4 Western Union transactions on my card, each for $255 USD. Two per day with this string - "WU*XXXYYYZZZZ" - where XXXYYYZZZZ is a phone number.

My issuer shut down the card and issued me another one. I was not responsible for the charges.

Also, the issuer said the reason they did not send me a fraud message was because the charges were occurring around the holidays where large charges are commonplace.

Here's the US Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) complaints:

https://consumermediallc.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/wufsi-a...

https://consumermediallc.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/western...

And the related official DOJ announcement covering the agreement:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/western-union-admits-anti-mon...

This case sets an interesting precedent.

Similarly should gun manufacturers be penalized when their weapons are used in an illegal manner?

Well if the employees manufacturing the guns take payments from criminals to alter the guns in some way to help them do bad things AND the gun company knows it, but ignores it then yes they should.

I do not think this is the correct analogy.

The analogy would be gun manufacturers helping customers avoiding detection after illegal usage of their weapon. In that case, yes. It's bad.

>Between 2004 and 2012, the Colorado-based company knew of fraudulent transactions but failed to take steps that would have resulted in disciplining of 2,000 agents, authorities said.

So there were 2,000 Western Union employees in on this scam? That sounds like a huge number.

Also, a $586m fine for a company that makes $14b a quarter? Is that stardard?

> Also, a $586m fine for a company that makes $14b a quarter? Is that standard?

It could be quite fair depending on the scope of the fraud. Fines at all levels in the U.S. are roughly based on damages, not income. Two people both speeding 10 mph over the limit don't get fined different amounts based on their income.

Actually, you also have punitive fines - that's why that lady got $2M or so for the coffee burning her at McDonald's.

I believe that was a settlement or a civil judgement, not a fine.

Also, I'm not sure I'd be arguing legal issues with rayiner...

agents are not employees. They are just people at stores.

Source: I worked at customer service at a grocery store and had to do that. There was (at the time, ~2006), no official training. The most I ever wired was about $12k to Africa for a family that was immigrating, most wires (90%) were to latin america for about ~$1-300 or emergency help to family for a few hundred as well.

I worked as a teller in a partner bank.

As far as the paying procedures go, the only thing I needed to check it's the recipients name. I couldn't pay a "John Doe" wire to a "Joseph Doe".

I also had a customer that sent a wire to a Cuban citizen / South American resident. The payment was rejected because of some US embargo against Cuba.

> As far as the paying procedures go, the only thing I needed to check it's the recipients name. I couldn't pay a "John Doe" wire to a "Joseph Doe".

Reminds me of a story my SO told me once. For some reason I can't recall now her company was to get some money via Western Union. She was supposed to pick it up, but the sender refused because she had a polish character ("ł") in her surname and they believed that WU won't be able to handle such transfer. For that reason, the company had to send someone else to pick up the transfer.

The article says that their quarterly revenue was $1.4 billion.

I'm pretty sure the real damage is at least 100x larger than that. But hey, this will allow some US authority to declare victory and their heads will get bonuses/promotions.

The $586M mentioned covers 8 years (2004-2012). So $73M/year.

In 2015 they moved $82B.

Edited:

This settlement is saying the amount of money they move fraudulently is less than 0.1% of their total money movements. This seems entire implausible. 10% seems a lot more plausible.

So you're just going to pull numbers out of your ass and not provide a single link to back up your claims?

I can make up numbers too! Western Union fraud is actually 1035% of all of their transactions. Seriously.

>I'm estimating about 30-50% of that is fraudulent.

What are you basing that on?

Yeah, that was a bit rushed :). I edited my comment, please re-visit it.

(And yeah, it's still an estimate, since no-one except WU has any possibility of knowing the truth. Still, 0.1% seems fraud seems like an awefully low estimate, doesn't it?)

How does being rushed justify a complete an incendiary allegation based on a WAG? Do you have any basis for this allegation, or is it just an "Obama was the head of the illuminati, because, someone's gotta be heading the illuminati"-type guess?

You revised it down to 10% now; why? Don't get me wrong, 10 is a great number, much better than 11, but I still don't see any rationale.

Hey, you have to work really hard to pull that sorta stuff out of thin air.

This is really good. Perhaps now they will put some controls in place to try to reduce this. Don't want granny sending money to con artists via Western Union.

Maybe the Nigerian scammers are still using Western Union but other scammers have moved on. Cryptolocker attacks use bitcoin, fake "computer locked down" scams use Bluebird or other reloadable cash card, and phone scammers use iTunes gift cards.

This is mostly about phone scammers, pretending to be from either law enforcement, the IRS or, in the right country, to have kidnapped a family member. They don't rely on the victim having a computer, but just a cell phone. They just use high pressure tactics that don't give people time to think.

I think that if you have ever been in a position where such broad brush generalisation affects you, an otherwise decent and hardworking individual, personally in a really negative way, you will understand why it is not right to make these sort of statements.

Please do not generalize your remarks to 'Nigerians', if anything specify 'Nigerian scammers'. As it is, you are earmarking a whole country with a negative connotation.

This is clearly what I meant, I apologize if it got misinterpreted.

Who are the Nigerians?

Dear Sir:

I have been requested by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company to contact you for assistance in resolving a matter. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company has recently concluded a large number of contracts for oil exploration in the sub-Sahara region. The contracts have immediately produced moneys equaling US$40,000,000. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company is desirous of oil exploration in other parts of the world, however, because of certain regulations of the Nigerian Government, it is unable to move these funds to another region.

You assistance is requested as a non-Nigerian citizen to assist the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, and also the Central Bank of Nigeria, in moving these funds out of Nigeria. If the funds can be transferred to your name, in your United States account, then you can forward the funds as directed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company. In exchange for your accommodating services, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company would agree to allow you to retain 10%, or US$4 million of this amount.

However, to be a legitimate transferee of these moneys according to Nigerian law, you must presently be a depositor of at least US$100,000 in a Nigerian bank which is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

If it will be possible for you to assist us, we would be most grateful. We suggest that you meet with us in person in Lagos, and that during your visit I introduce you to the representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, as well as with certain officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Please call me at your earliest convenience at 18-467-4975. Time is of the essence in this matter; very quickly the Nigerian Government will realize that the Central Bank is maintaining this amount on deposit, and attempt to levy certain depository taxes on it.

Yours truly,

Prince Alyusi Islassis

http://www.snopes.com/fraud/advancefee/nigeria.asp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advance-fee_scam

Quote from the article:

Online versions of the scam originate primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and Nigeria, with Ivory Coast, Togo, South Africa, Benin, the Netherlands, and Spain also having high incidences of such fraud

I suggest the parent takes some time, do a little study and call a criminal act what it is, rather than lazily labelling 200m people as scammers.

Edit: grammar

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=409+scam&ia=web

People from Nigeria.

