Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Any great product onboarding experiences you've had lately?
16 points by raykanani99 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite
Looking for some examples of simple yet effective onboarding journeys.





I recently moved from github pages to http://netlify.com.

And wow everything was just so easy, 5 minutes I had migrated my static site, custom domain and set up SSL.

Their documentation and customer support was fantastic.

reply


Yes! Elasticsearch and associated tools.

Their docs are solid. Packages available for many platforms. The tutorial is straightforward. Kibana is excellent for real-time time series graphing.

(I'm really biased because of the last sentence.)

reply


There is a collection on boarding critiques that you might find helpful.

https://www.useronboard.com/onboarding-teardowns/

reply


Their Super Mario Run example is great for the "what not to do" department.

http://www.useronboard.com/how-supermariorun-onboards-new-us...

reply


Why can't I play the tour levels without network?! It makes no sense, and seriously undermines the value of the app as something to do on the train.

reply


I thought that the Carvana trade-in onboarding was pure magic. A "custom" video that described the valuation of my car was so cool that even though I ended up trading in my car with a car I bought at a dealership I really wanted to be a Carvana customer.

https://www.carvana.com/trades

reply


* https://www.sendinblue.com/ (like Mailchimp, but easier)

* https://logz.io/ (log aggregation FTW)

* https://www.skylight.io/ (application performance monitoring for Ruby, similar to New Relic, written in Rust)

reply


logz.io does not appear to support TLS on their homepage. I'm getting mixed content errors that are preventing stylesheet loading.

So, correct link may be http://logz.io instead of https://logz.io

reply


So logz.io is literally ELKaaS?

reply


http://www.blendle.com has quite a nice onboarding process if you ask me.

reply


Apple's new AirPods onboarding is sublime.

One quibble: whoever believed that grey text on white paper was a good idea has issues that need to be addressed.

reply


You can find here a few good examples. https://www.useronboard.com

reply


I was pretty happy with the onboarding at flowkey.

reply


simple.com

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: