Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Updates to our Google Voice apps (blog.google)
165 points by scommab 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 98 comments | favorite





I used to use my Google Voice number as my primary contact number, but when development of the product seemingly died for three years without addressing outstanding issues with group MMS or picture messages, I migrated back to my regular cell number. I've already told all my friends to forget my Google Voice number. I've changed my preferences in every service I use to contact my regular cell number.

Now Google is soft re-launching this service after 5 years, and wants me to come back? No way. They squandered more than 5 years of first-mover advantage in the "free SMS" space, and have lost to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Apple Messages.

I'm happy than when I need to send test SMSs on my computer, the web app I use will be slightly better. That's my only use-case for Google Voice anymore.

reply


That's about where I am with this. I got started with GV back when carriers were charging $0.25/each to send or receive texts, and eventually paid Google $20 to port my old AT&T number into their system.

Then Google stopped developing the GV app and I switched from iOS to Android to get the Hangouts Dialer integration. With the Hangouts integration instead of a real GV app, they apparently threw away the spam reporting/filtering (on voice and text) that had been one of its greatest features.

Eventually I got fed up with the poor service. Third parties would refuse to accept my phone number, or would accept it but couldn't actually send me messages. Group MMS didn't work properly. As of late 2013, they "integrated" MMS support with T-Mobile and Sprint. When one of them tried to send you a picture, you'd receive it as an email attachment on your gmail account. MMS from AT&T and Verizon users, as far as I can tell, continue to disappear into the ether.

I have no idea how many missed social calls I had from people in college organizing social lives via group texts that I never got, and they never knew I didn't get because there was zero indication on either end that it wasn't delivered.

As far as I'm concerned, Google Voice is dead. Maybe this reincarnation lasts two years before management decides to refocus on Duo/Allo, or maybe it's six months. Maybe they throw it out and go all-in on a new Project-Fi based VOIP/messaging system. Either way, I'm staying out of it.

My number's been ported to T-Mobile on the $30 prepaid unlimited plan, and I switched back to an iPhone. Voicemail transcriptions work just as well as GV's did, and my text messages don't just vanish anymore. Everything's great.

reply


I was a die-hard Google user/fanboy until about a year and a half ago. I was a Fi user, Voice user (before Fi), Hangouts, Nexus buyer, you name it (I even had a Google TV and almost bought an OnHub). I bailed on it all when I realized that Google has absolutely no long-term vision or desire to support what they produce. I went to an iPhone and despite Apple's warts, it's a night-and-day experience. I'll never again trust Google products.

reply


I'll send this along to the one friend I still know using Google Voice though. I'm sure he'll be excited, he was just complaining about something the other day and I was nudging him toward bailing.

With Google losing interesting in Voice and integrating it into Hangouts, then apparently losing interesting in Hangouts too, I'd been telling him that Voice was probably dead-dead.

reply


I had a GV as the primary in my resume for years. Last year, many recruiters emailed me that calls weren't going through with a recording stating "The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time". I asked in GV forums to not avail.

I don't know how many nice job opportunities I missed when hiring managers saw my application but could not call me back until I detected the issue.

Ended up switching everything to a new VoIP number I can control in my asterisk server. Only feature I miss is the speech-to-text on voicemails.

reply


> I've already told all my friends to forget my Google Voice number.

Why didn't you migrate your GV number? That seems a lot less painful than telling everyone to update your contact information.

reply


I was never confident enough in Google Voice (because of the issues mentioned above) to port my AT&T number to Google Voice, so many people had both numbers for me.

reply


This is a nerve-wracking process as there's little to no feedback on how this process is progressing, but it does work! I migrated my Google Voice number, which was long since my primary, out of Google Voice over to my cell carrier about a year ago.

reply


I boosted my Google Voice number out of Google Voice and into T-Mobile.

Took like 30 minutes.

Secondly, the Google Hangouts app had effectively replaced Google Voice for years. I think picture messages worked there no problem.

reply


I was thinking the same exact thing; didn't they say they were closing Voice down in favor of Hangouts awhile back? I freaking love Voice, but Google needs to make high-level internal decisions about which products will get long-term support no matter what, and which won't.

reply


I'm assuming what happened is they used Google Voice to jumpstart Google Fi and left Voice around as a neglected old version which they actually kept supporting (whoo). Now Fi is settled they're turning their focus back to Voice.

reply


Out of curiosity, why didn't you keep using it, but with Hangouts instead?

reply


Group SMS and MMS messages weren't supported by the backing service. As group messages became more popular as more of my friends got smartphones, I'd miss more and more communications that my friends were having. Additionally, there were times when even regular SMS messages would be delivered minutes or hours late. The whole system felt unreliable. It felt like the only purpose was to send outbound messages from the computer.

At the time that I switched, the Hangouts app was having some difficulties of its own. The biggest issue I had with it is that Hangouts would try to upgrade me from an SMS chat to a Hangouts chat with someone, when the recipient was an infrequent or Gmail-only Hangouts user. Google would recognize their number and send Hangouts messages, they wouldn't see the messages on their iOS device because they didn't have a Hangouts app, so to them it would seem like I had stopped responding.

reply


Same gripe I've had on iOS past, could never figure out if my response was going to go over sms, imessage, or email, and if email which account, so I just avoid as much as possible, and don't setup additional accounts on my iOS devices or ones i set up. Mostly to avoid getting "why am i getting email responses to my text messages" questions etc.

Not saying it's hard or complicated, just hard and complicated enough for me to avoid. When I send someone a message there should be no guesswork involved. Not sure how both google and apple could mess this stuff up so badly in their attempts to make it "just work." Or how much of the issue is the "use only our ecosystem or your shit may to break" mentality.

:grumble grumble:

reply


I thought Hangouts only got those features working with Google Voice numbers about a year ago?

reply


Has it really only been that long ago? I honestly thought it was longer than that.

reply


It's hard to say since they added features over time. Hangouts launched in May 2013, then got one side of the MMS features working via Google Voice numbers in September 2014 http://www.droid-life.com/2014/09/10/mms-now-a-part-of-googl... Depending on your carrier, it might send the SMS recipient a URL to the content instead of a real MMS. And even now, there's no way to search messages from within the Hangouts app. You have to search from your gmail!

There was some other limitation for a while that kept me from moving. Group messages, or voicemail maybe? They did eventually fix it though, so I can't remember.

reply


I just use it as a secondary number because the area code for my real number is for so far away. Sometimes that would seem strange or suspicious, and I use it during those times.

reply


I've been a Google Voice user for 6-7 years. It became more important to me 5 years ago when I moved to the UK and ported my mobile number to GV.

It's not been very pretty. We were thrown a lifeline with the Google Hangouts app taking over for the absolutely-awful Google Voice app.

One of the most frustrating things about GV is that for certain SMS providers, it fails the "is this a USA number test" or "can we SMS to it" test (it's unclear which), thus making it not work with my USA bank accounts, and I can't register for Lyft, for example.

I wish they'd fix this, but what I really wish is that they'd make it a real product, make it cost a few bucks a month, and have a team working on it.

I was actually quite annoyed by the cheeky little "tee hee it's been 5 years + plus emoji" talking about their total lack of updates (both software, and well, actual communication around the service). It just comes across as contempt for the customer. Doubly so when they then throw everything into confusion at the end of the post by hinting that Hangouts may or may not be the future, and perhaps we should switch back?

Are there any good alternatives? What I need is to be able to receive texts from within the USA, be able to access via mobile app and the web, and have voicemail service.

reply


> One of the most frustrating things about GV is that for certain SMS providers, it fails the "is this a USA number test" or "can we SMS to it" test (it's unclear which), thus making it not work with my USA bank accounts, and I can't register for Lyft, for example.

> I wish they'd fix this, but what I really wish is that they'd make it a real product, make it cost a few bucks a month, and have a team working on it.

I agree with this, especially the SMS part.

> I was actually quite annoyed by the cheeky little "tee hee it's been 5 years + plus emoji" talking about their total lack of updates (both software, and well, actual communication around the service). It just comes across as contempt for the customer.

Interesting. I did not read it that way. I read it more as them being a bit humble.

reply


I just ran into the "this isn't a phone number" issue with Telegram this morning. It claims my Google Voice (well really Project Fi now) number is a VOIP number, so I can't use it :(.

reply


But... it is a VOIP number.

reply


I also switched from Voice to Fi and it's technically a VoIP number transferred to the Fi MVNO... Not sure why that fails the VoIP test, I'm paying for normal phone service but it's not legit enough???

reply


So is literally every phone number in the US for the past ten years. SIP replaced traditional trunking completely a decade ago. Cellphones have been using digital backend since 3G (though the voice transmission was still analog, for some value of analog)

reply


There is a difference between a number managed by a traditional carrier using VOIP and a number from a free/low cost VOIP provider, especially when you are using text verification as a anti-spam measure.

>We find that miscreants rampantly abuse free VOIP services to circumvent the intended cost of acquiring phone numbers, in effect undermining phone verification. Combined with short lived phone numbers from India and Indonesia that we suspect are tied to human verification farms, this confluence of factors correlates with a market-wide price drop of 30-40% for Google PVA until Google penalized verification from frequently abused carriers

https://static.googleusercontent.com/media/research.google.c...

reply


Not being able to text non-US phone numbers from Google Voice is my number one issue with the service.

Living in the US, when I receive an occasional text from my distant family members in Europe, I can't text a reply, I can't call right now (because of the timezone difference), and I can't email (some of them don't have email).

reply


Get a google fi account and don't put the SIM in a phone (besides perhaps to activate the first time).

Then you get full featured texts and voice calling in gmail and the hangouts app. It'll cost $20/mo.

reply


Does anyone have any idea why certain phone numbers are not able to receive SMS/marked as not US when they are clearly US?

reply


As an xoogler, this tells me that the voice team is now staffed again. It also tells me that the executive team is thinking about reducing headcount and focus on hangouts, but still are uncertain.

Finally, it tells me that google still has no idea how to crack the messaging space, and has so no team internally that is taking charge but a bunch of teams with different approaches, all jockeying for executive support.

Google will lose this space because it lacks focus while Facebook is owning it through focus on the messenger platform and the acquisition of whatsapp.

reply


Why did google mess up messaging in the first place? It seemed like this space was ripe for their taking. (Basically, just replicate the gmail concept for messaging. Keep it sorta-open-enough and free enough. Seems like a no-brainer.)

I mean, what was the specific root cause?

reply


The specific root cause is Google's practice of promoting based on product launches; it literally doesn't matter whether that product goes on to be successful. This practice creates a strong and perverse incentive to continually launch new products while discouraging iterative development of existing products.

reply


I've never worked at Google, but... didn't Larry Page announce a full-blown program to fight that like 3-4 years ago? Work on features/depth rather than new products?

reply


I like how this story has shot up immediately to the top of Hacker News. Google Voice is beloved by its users, but Google hasn't shown love for it for (as they point out) five years. I'm glad to see the update!

So that's lovely, though overall the PMs and VPs need to reconcile all the apps with each other. A friend recently bought a Pixel Phone and was lost as to what to use. I mean, I can't blame him...

* Phone's generic looking SMS app

* Hangouts

* Voice

* Allo

* Duo

reply


I can understand some of these different apps :

- Duo : here is an app in order to make video calls. I am ok to have a different icon on my launcher for this specific task. Especially since it comes with great perfs. I just miss a camera icon in places like the contacts app allowing to call the person with either Duo or another equivalent video call app (skype)

- Spaces : ok it is not going to work out but I can see this kind of semi public topical conversations as an usecase needing its own app.

- SMS Hangouts Allo -> this is where I have an issue. Anecdote : my mom calls SMS 'mails'. Casual users have a hard time following the different ways to send a text. And it is not their fault. all these apps serve the same purpose : send texts. I hope that some day we will have a single app in order to do it.

reply


I don't understand what's there to be lost about? Those are separate chat services? Or is 2017 the year when understanding that e.g. Facebook Messenger, Duo (video chat), SMS and Hangouts are different services?

reply


Facebook Messenger, Duo, SMS and Hangouts are offered by different companies. The reason people are so baffled by Google's messaging apps is that there are six of them from one company, with no coherent explanation as to why. Even if I want to go "all in" on Google services, how do I know what to use?

reply


Suppose we're using Facebook.

How do I send a text? Messenger.

How do I make a call? Messenger.

How do I make a video call? Messenger.

Try answering the same question using Google's services.

reply


WhatsApp?

(Disclosure: I work for Google, for three more days.)

reply


They're all separate chat services, yes, but the problem is the use case and differentiating features for each one isn't clear.

As I understood it, Voice was dying on the vine, and then google pushed everyone to Hangouts (to replace the built in SMS app on the phone anyways), but now Hangouts is suggesting to use other apps for SMS (but it still can anyways), so do I use GVoice or the built in one (answer: depends on the phone number you want the recipient to see). But now Allo came out, and that's somehow kinda like Hangouts but not? It has not-SMS chats like Hangouts, so it's just a hangouts replacement. But wait, Hangouts also does video chat - how's that different from Duo?

Google's product messaging is probably the most confusing in the entire technology industry.

reply


Just to add a counterpoint, I've been using Google Voice for, I think, 7 years. I've never had any issues with it and the lack of updates always felt like "don't fix what isn't broken." It's gotten slowly better and better with the Hangouts app. I never really needed anything more complicated than texts and voice, but the transcribed voicemail is a godsend.

reply


I had the same positive experience until I got a Nexus 6P and decided to try Fi (living in a remote area w/ only wi-fi). The new phone and services were outright hostile to Voice, so I created a new number and left voice alone. Really glad I did, but it will probably be a year before I start handing out the voice number again.

reply


So, is this the death of Hangouts and rebirth of Google Voice then? They had previously been transitioning the UX off of GV and onto Hangouts.

reply


It's absurd that consumers are left guessing which of Google's services are around for the long-haul and which are doomed.

There was a time when success was the default outcome for a new Google product/service. Now it's the opposite, and the crazy thing is that Google did it to themselves.

reply


Exactly. Where does this leave Allo? Is GVoice + Allo the intended product combination?

reply


Nothing is certain. There is competition among internal Google teams to get the attention of the top execs but there is zero clear vision.

Google is a mess. I can't trust it.

reply


So is Hangouts the new Google Voice? The focus shifted from Google Voice to Hangouts (it receiving MMS, etc), and now it's shifted back to Voice? Why can't they just combine it all into a single app and be done with it.

reply


As a Project Fi user, that makes heavy use of Hangouts, I sure hope not (as Voice and Fi are incompatible).

reply


Who knows, maybe the Voice improvements over the coming months includes Fi compatibiltiy?

reply


I wish Google would make up their minds.

They kept pushing Hangouts, and right when it was actually somewhat usable and represented a unified interface to messaging, they started abandoning it and trying to fragment the functionality off into separate apps again.

I'll continue to use GV, but Google's track record of confusing moves in this space guarantees I will always keep it as a separate number. It's still very useful like that, since it allows me to text and call from any device or service.

reply


Someone remind me again why Google Voice and Google Hangouts co-exist? I'm sure there was an amazing answer that got lost in the margin of my brain, anyone remember?

reply


The killer feature I still keep Google Voice around for is transcription of voicemail sent to your inbox, even for direct calls to your cell (non GV #).

I stopped giving out my GV number, but you can set up your Verizon cell phone to use Google Voice as your voice mail service, and I love getting transcriptions to my email inbox of missed phone calls!

The app update is welcome, as you still have to use the app to listen to the voice message on the rare occasion when the transcription didn't pick it up.

reply


Same, don't want any of the other functionality but sure hope they don't mess this up.

reply


Voice, Hangouts, Messenger, Allo, Duo.

Which one should I use, Google, for fuck's sake.

reply


My main number is in Google Voice, and has been since 2010. I've lived every day in fear that they would 'spring clean' the product, like they did for Google Reader.

I'm just happy to see a commitment to the product, and to future updates. There really isn't anything else like it out there. I love it.

reply


I'm really happy they're showing Google Voice some love.

It's certainly been neglected over the years, but despite that I've stuck with it (all the way since the GrandCentral days) because the alternative is so much worse. I've changed phone providers numerous times and also travel internationally: the fact that each of these moves would've otherwise required either complex number porting or letting people know about my new number is enough to make me put up with Google Voice's inadequacies. Plus, I love being able to manage SMS from my computer, just like it's another inbox.

I hope they're serious about maintaining and updating GV going forward. It's conceptually essential.

reply


There has always been a lot of uncertainty over the future of Google Voice, given the lack of updates. While this does give reassurance that the project is still alive, it puts another nail in the Hangouts coffin. It was widely assumed Hangouts would subsume Google Voice, but now that looks very unlikely.

reply


But really? I live in Europe and I'm still not able to order a Google Voice number... and god damn, I tried. I move between countries very regularly, having a single international number would be fantastic.

I've essentially stopped using hangouts anyway. Everybody I talked to on there is on Discord now (https://discordapp.com/). Screenshare and video calls coming soon to it too, at which point I'll permanently log off Hangouts. If I'm going to use a proprietary system, it might as well not suck.

reply


Honestly, I'm glad.

I signed up for Voice to use Voice. Not to use Hangouts.

reply


"One number for life" ... unless of course you want to use our other service, Google Fi, in which case you will be forced to relinquish it. No improvements on that small problem, it seems.

reply


You can port your number from Voice to Fi, you just can't use both on the same account.

reply


>you just can't use both on the same account.

But that was the whole reason I wanted a voice number. I had my regular number I only gave to my close friends and family and would give my voice number to anyone who asked. After I got Fi I could no longer make or receive calls on my voice number.

reply


Exactly. But, as I understand it, you can't port your Fi number back to Voice if you decide you don't want Fi.

reply


You can. It's incredibly easy, too: https://support.google.com/fi/answer/6079398?hl=en

reply


As a current Fi user and former Voice user, I'm still unclear on the relationship between the two. Hangouts for Mac still rings when I get a phone call, but I can't answer the call.

reply


Not sure if this is still the case... but Google Voice cannot forward calls to any Fi numbers. So if (for example) your business uses Google Voice to route calls for customer service, you will not be able to receive them. This was an unpleasant little "feature" when we made the switch to Fi.

reply


The thing that really tees me off, and wasn't explained when I migrated my cell to Fi was that it both killed off the voice account and # that I had with that google account, but also messed up support for one of my other Voice accounts. I can't even install Voice on my phone to use the second account so now I have a Rube goldberg machine where that number forwards to a SIP # I have that rings my phone. I can't even get my 2nd Voice number to ring me on my Fi cell.

Their answer to questions is pretty much "of course they're the same system!"

reply


As a current Voice user and would-like-to-be Fi user, the fact that I have to give up my Voice number to use Fi is a dealbreaker. The whole point of Voice was to not tie your number to a specific provider.

reply


I'm a fi user and I can make/receive calls and send/get texts via Hangouts on both my phone and on the web/desktop.

reply


Ah, I think that I elected to use the native Messages app rather than Hangouts on Android for SMS. This may be the root of my issue.

I found hangouts on Android tough to use for SMS.

reply


Did they ever stop blocking certain phone numbers[1]?

Since they block a tribal community college, they are on my "not happy" list. I surely hope no recruiter uses Google Voice if this is still true.

1) http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2009/10/google-voice-were...

reply


Am very confused. Only after reading the comments I've realised that you can link Google Voice to Hangouts and answer calls there. Till now I had no idea how to answer calls on iOS as the Google Voice iOS app is of no use. I wish there was a clear strategy and use case for each messaging app available from Google.

reply


Nice - google voice is the one google service I use consistently. One thing that I think could improve it would be a usable / documented API or something like federation with other messenger services - could probably get by with a rate-limited outbound endpoint which starts one of the e-mail conversations you get when using the 'forward to e-mail' option. I wrote myself a google voice app at one point and wasn't able to get something non-hacky working- it feels a little bit like the current service locks one to android / ios, whereas some of their competing messenger services (e.g. messenger / skype / whatsapp) also work on windows platforms- not everyone uses that, but I think it's good to have freedom of choice of hardware.

reply


I'm very curious to see if Project Fi gets some of these upgrades as well since it currently uses parts of the Google Voice integration, especially the integration into Hangouts.

reply


Yeah, I'm really unclear what the relationship with Fi is since I use Hangouts for everything. I wish there was more clarity.

reply


Still no support for Canada?

reply


> If you currently use Hangouts for your Google Voice communication, there’s no need to change to the new apps, but you might want to try them out as we continue to bring new improvements.

Oh dear. And here I thought that Voice was just abandoned.

reply


So in the brand new blog post, they link to this page: https://www.google.com/googlevoice/about.html

When you click around, you get to see icons and screenshots from a bygone era

reply


Somebody stop Mr. Google's-Communication-Strategy Wild Ride, I want to get off.

reply


Google Voice has been a life saver to me in more ways than one.

I have Sprint, which integrates with Google Voice so I can use my Sprint number on Google Voice, with all my texts and all my calls sitting nicely in Google Voice. I have the Google Voice Chrome extension installed, which allows me to tell my girlfriend I'm still at work whenever she texts me, allowing me to maintain some sort of focus for the next 9 minutes until she texts me again.

reply


Why didn't they just improve Hangouts? I don't know anyone that uses Allo and as far as I know there's no desktop client. I linked Voice to Hangouts so I could get all of my messages in one app on both my phone and within gmail. Now it seems like they want me to split everything up between 3 apps (Voice for SMS, Allo for chat on mobile, and Hangouts for chat on my computer) that fewer and fewer people are using.

Why on earth didn't they just improve Hangouts?

reply


I guess I can unlink from hangouts and go back to Google Voice? I've basically stopped using my Google Voice number(but keep it around because people still had that number) because the future seemed so uncertain.

reply


It doesn't appear to actually have changed in the iOS app store as of this writing.

reply


As a Fi user (and the number was used from Google Voice), still Fi/Google Voice has problem that the phone doesn't ring even the call goes to Voicemail. Phone has no 'missed call' and suddenly voicemail is received.

This issue has been addressed a few years ago but still they never give any option to extend ringing time. What a poor service.

reply


I think this is an Android problem and not specific to Fi. On Android when the phone rings every process on the device absolutely freaks out.

THE PHONE IS RINGING OMG OMG INTERPROCESS MESSAGE BUS TRAFFIC!!!!!!1111111ONE

The process that plays the sound that rings your phone is just another process fighting it out with all the other ones for CPU time. Sometimes it loses.

reply


Anyone know of a decent self-hosted alternative? I ported my number to Voice after I moved from the states, but have been frustrated by the lack of support up until now. I tried running something similar with Twilio and openvbx, but that project seems to have been pretty much abandoned.

reply


As part of this they're touting much-improved transcription. Does anyone know if the the transcription system used for this is available for developers?

reply


Can we just get them to stop screwing with all the different services? I have tried for years to use Google apps as my main communication routes, but their reliability is a joke.

My wife just texted me, "Hey, I got two calls today that went straight to voicemail?" I switched her to google voice a month ago, and it generally works. Stuff like this, the syncing issues with their messenger platforms, delayed or randomly missed messages, are just not acceptable.

reply


This is very confusing.

reply


Anyone able to confirm the iOS Google Voice app was updated in 2017?

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/google-voice/id318698524?&ct...

reply


The update may not be rolled out yet -- still see the old version on my phone with no updates available.

reply


> We’re starting to roll out these updates today, and they’ll be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

reply


In the past 4 years, there have been 7 updates to the iOS Google Voice app. As a long-time user (since the Grand Central acquisition), this is very encouraging news.

reply


I'm actually surprised at the dearth of updates. The cleaner interface is nice for sure, and transcription in Spanish is great (yay internationalization!), but the post is underwhelming overall. There's just vague messaging about future updates. Was hoping for more of a splash (and better app store availability, based on some comments here).

reply


If anyone has received the update on their iPhone, can you say whether or not it now supports CallKit?

reply


International SMS support plz.

reply


[edit] I guess it's not updated in the play store yet?

reply


Cool. I use the app from time to time and it was really decrepit.

reply


Google voice for iOS is garbage. I would never want to hire the engineer(s) who made the front-end for that app.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: