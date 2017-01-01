Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Brian Eno: ‘We’ve been in decline for 40 years – Trump is a chance to rethink' (theguardian.com)
1 point by mudil 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





>It just seems that was grinding slowly to a halt, whereas now, with Trump, there’s a chance of a proper crash, and a chance to really rethink.

Headline is misleading.

