Brian Eno: ‘We’ve been in decline for 40 years – Trump is a chance to rethink'
theguardian.com
1 point
by
mudil
15 minutes ago
woofyman
11 minutes ago
>It just seems that was grinding slowly to a halt, whereas now, with Trump, there’s a chance of a proper crash, and a chance to really rethink.
Headline is misleading.
