Trump signs order withdrawing from TPP (cnn.com)
Thank goodness. I hate the idea of having Trump as our President but I have to say about 20-30% of his policies/ideas actually seem reasonable. If we as the public can just guide him towards the more reasonable policies and away form the unreasonable ones we may have a chance.

It's a empty gesture since it was never ratified by Congress.

