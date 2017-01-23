Hacker News
Trump signs order withdrawing from TPP
cnn.com
2 points
by
eamann
15 minutes ago
2 comments
cprayingmantis
8 minutes ago
Thank goodness. I hate the idea of having Trump as our President but I have to say about 20-30% of his policies/ideas actually seem reasonable. If we as the public can just guide him towards the more reasonable policies and away form the unreasonable ones we may have a chance.
woofyman
9 minutes ago
It's a empty gesture since it was never ratified by Congress.
