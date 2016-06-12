AKA "Yes, there might have been aliens". Interesting article, sensationalist headline.
The explanation I have heard repeatedly goes something like:
"This equation shows that there should be [massive number] of alien civilizations in the universe. But where are they?"
This seems to assume that, given the density of civilizations throughout the galaxy we can determine from [massive number], we should be able to observe the other civilizations. But is that true? If there was a civilization as advanced as we are somewhere in Alpha Centauri, would we be able to detect them?
