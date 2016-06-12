Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yes, There Have Been Aliens (nytimes.com)
> In other words, given what we now know about the number and orbital positions of the galaxy’s planets, the degree of pessimism required to doubt the existence, at some point in time, of an advanced extraterrestrial civilization borders on the irrational.

AKA "Yes, there might have been aliens". Interesting article, sensationalist headline.

Something has always confused me about the Drake equation.

The explanation I have heard repeatedly goes something like:

"This equation shows that there should be [massive number] of alien civilizations in the universe. But where are they?"

This seems to assume that, given the density of civilizations throughout the galaxy we can determine from [massive number], we should be able to observe the other civilizations. But is that true? If there was a civilization as advanced as we are somewhere in Alpha Centauri, would we be able to detect them?

Please add "(2016)" to the title as this article is from last June.

