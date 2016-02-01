Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Rise and Fall of the ‘Kill Box’ in US Military Strategy (defenseone.com)
I'm not a military guy, but was surprised that the weapons-free, kill-anything-that-moves zone described in the article could exist in today's warfare. Turns out it kindof doesn't.

After some quick reading, [1] a "kill box" is still subject to the standard rules of engagement. Its purpose was to make sure everyone is aiming at the same stuff, and to make resupply/logistics work smoothly, not to lift fire restrictions.

Maybe the tactic was abused to circumvent ROE in practice, but the intent seems clear.

[1]: DoD publication: https://info.publicintelligence.net/MTTP-KillBox.pdf

