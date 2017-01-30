Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Doomsday Prep for the Super-rich (newyorker.com)
I've got a titanium spork and some dental floss in my backpack and in the trunk of my car I've got a hi-vis vest, white hard hat, and a two-way radio. Am I missing anything?

Are some of these prepper people are missing out on the key concept that to live by your wits you need wits? Or maybe they're aware of that and that's why they stockpile the shotgun shells and dehydrated water capsules...?

>lot of people stocking up on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency,

A post apocalypse in which internet survives seems far fetched.

> A post apocalypse in which internet survives seems far fetched.

The apocalypse is already here, it's just unevenly distributed.

No but they would survive the collapse of one country and it's economy.

(Not saying that this is a smart way to park your money...)

