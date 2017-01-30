Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Doomsday Prep for the Super-rich (newyorker.com)
19 points by fullshark 2 hours ago





> To protect his wife and daughter, he said, “I don’t have guns, but I have a lot of other weaponry. I took classes in archery.”

This whole article reads like some surreal parody of what eccentric SV mil/billionaires would do.

Although I suppose there is probably some truth that in a post apocalyptic / post rule of law world... the person in the big house with the expensive stuff to loot probably had a huge target on them.

Seems like fallout shelters...where do I apply to be an overseer?

reddit may be valued at 600 million (orl?) but steve huffman's net worth is in the millions/tens of millions at most. you wouldn't call him super rich when he can barely afford a nice house in Palo Alto :)

I've got a titanium spork and some dental floss in my backpack and in the trunk of my car I've got a hi-vis vest, white hard hat, and a two-way radio. Am I missing anything?

Are some of these prepper people are missing out on the key concept that to live by your wits you need wits? Or maybe they're aware of that and that's why they stockpile the shotgun shells and dehydrated water capsules...?

Wits don't help when the water is all dirty, the food is in cans and the batteries wear out. Especially when other sharp-witted people are in the same situation.

>lot of people stocking up on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency,

A post apocalypse in which internet survives seems far fetched.

> A post apocalypse in which internet survives seems far fetched.

The apocalypse is already here, it's just unevenly distributed.

Bitcoin behaves rather badly under global scale network partitions, or if your global network has a latency of over an hour. But on the other hand it is completely immune to collapse of governments

Ha, "completely immune". Good luck accessing your wallet without power plants...

No but they would survive the collapse of one country and it's economy.

(Not saying that this is a smart way to park your money...)

