How Bullshitters Just Survive and Thrive Until (linkedin.com)
Ironically, this article also reeks of bullshit.

The massive characterization: the sloppy nerd (W-S), the consummate bullshitter (S-W), and the "rare" real talent (W+S). Which sets up the classic, "you're successful, so you must be a bullshitter" (because those S+Ws are sooo rare).

The "CB's" he's describing are so incredibly transparent, they might as well be strawmen.

It is hosted on LinkedIn, which is a bad sign from the start.

> The "CB's" he's describing are so incredibly transparent, they might as well be strawmen.

Strawmen or not, I've worked for two. Those aren't fond memories.

As an S-W character myself currently struggling to transform into the mythical W-S in academia, is there any simple ways to just focus and get work done? I find it almost impossible to focus on one thing for more than a few minutes.

The pomodoro technique is quite popular. Also, goals, systems, etc. There are a few subreddits that focus on things like this.

I've tried the pomodoro technique. It's very good for deadlines. Academia doesn't tend to have genuine deadlines at the junior researcher level so it's basically just a matter of finishing the work whenever you can.

What would be nice, is if there was a way to somehow gain intrinsic motivation to do stuff that interests you? I get extremely excited about projects at first and then tail off.

I'm not a "finisher", and I would give a large chunk of my salary to someone who enabled me to become one.

I had this problem when i was a PhD student. Towards the end of my time, i started doing something which fixed it, and which i could have been doing all along: make a list of the figures for my paper, and do whatever bit of work moves the next most important one towards being finished.

I should mention that i was working in cell biology; in cell biology, you earn career points by publishing papers telling a new story, where papers comprise a series of figures, each one showing results which demonstrate some point of your story. Papers also have an introduction, description of the results, and discussion, but those are pretty much filler. The smart scientists i know read the title, the figures, and the materials and methods section. Perhaps not every field is like this.

So, to make a good paper, you have to come up with a series of good figures, which means (a) finding a story you want to tell, (b) working out what points you want to make, and (c) getting results which make those points. Having done that, there's the technical work of making up the figures (learn to love Illustrator), and some writing, and you're done.

Finding the story is usually the easy bit. Your supervisor usually has some untold ideas for stories floating about, or there will be some variation on an existing story that people will enjoy hearing. Or you might just need to spend a year or two trying stuff, which can be fun until it suddenly isn't.

Working out what points you need to make takes time, but once you know the story, is usually not too hard. Crucially, you don't need to know up front that these points are all true. As you work towards them, if you find any that aren't true, you just throw them away, and either replace them, do without them, or change the story a bit.

It's getting the results which is hard. That is the actual work in scientific research. Designing, performing, interpreting, and refining experiments. Finding, preparing, and characterising materials. Learning or inventing techniques. Spotting weaknesses and plugging them with control experiments. Endless, seemingly incessant, tea breaks.

Having a concrete list of the figures you need helps you keep going at getting results, and helps you do the right ones. Before i had a list of figures, i did all sorts of experiments because they seemed interesting, and connected to what i was doing, but which could never have contributed to my paper.


You could also try the Getting Things Done approach to todo lists, particularly project-specific lists and only writing items that are the next actionable items.

With both Pomodoro and GTD, ideally you'd learn to switch more quickly between the planning brain and the doing brain. This allows you to decide what to focus on, acquire full confidence that it's the right thing to do now, and act on it. This helps you tie the immediate need to your larger goals, channeling your motivation for big rewards into the task at hand.

> Can you see a cow?

Looks like a blurred Japanese painting. I see 2 samurai, one standing on the left, one dead on the right (face down, you can see his hair). I can't explain the horn helmet the standing samurai is wearing, though.

> If you still can't see the cow, please search "visual intelligence cow" in Google images

Oh. A cow indeed. (It's head, facing the camera.)

Is this a notable photograph for visual elicitation? I saw a cow immediately so I thought the references were some weird sarcastic humor...

(Not bragging about recognition by any means. Grew up in dairy country so I probably see too many cows in things overall!)

i had the same initial reaction as you

Is this backed by research or is it just anecdotal evidence?

Management Theory\Organizational Behavior are taught in university but this is a terrible article.

Given the nature of the topic I believe its anecdotal.

How is the Gervais Principle from Ribbonfarm any less BS than this article?

To say this article misses a bit of nuance is a major understatement. The descriptions (w+s, s-w, etc.) are limited, and where people fall on the spectrum (even on this limited black/white list of personality types), ebb and flow on a daily/weekly basis.

sheer bullshit.. this article..

I disagree, I feel its very relevant

I am happy to work at a tech company where your BS can be easily surfaced using pure logic. If you can't code and don't do good coding or designing then it does not give you enough leeway to BS.

Yes, perhaps more than some other fields. However don't underestimate the number of decisions which must be made with less than adequate information and sometimes multiple outcomes can be chosen which are supported by available data. Also there are times when someone's experience can help them understand how a stream of data will change over time and they can use that to get ahead of the change rather than being purely reactive.

I'm not disagreeing with you entirely, just proposing that it isn't usually so black and white in our industry.

