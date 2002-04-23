Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
You Will Soon Be Able to Buy a Car at Wal-Mart (jalopnik.com)
7 points by t23 50 minutes ago





Walmart has been trying to get into the car biz for a long time. Here's an example from 2002:

http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/retail/2002-04-23-walma...

Here's an example from 2008:

http://adage.com/article/news/wanna-buy-a-car-head-walmart/1...

(Nitpick, but it's "Walmart" not "Wal-Mart".)

They are still officially Wal-Mart Inc, so either would be accurate.

Referencing companies by the brand name is the norm, unless there's a legal matter being addressed. Walmart's own branding guildlines use Walmart, not Walmart.

I think that depends on what preposition you use.

"You will soon be able to buy a car from Wal-Mart" sounds right, but *"at Wal-Mart" rings false to me.

Wal-Mart is the entity selling to you, and Walmart is the physical location.

You already can at Costco, so this seems logical. Many customers will always prefer a "non-dealership" due to the long history of pushy shady salespeople, which if my last 3 visits tell me anything, is still very deserved ( in north america ).

You still have to visit and purchase the vehicle from a dealership though.

>CarSaver then will connect customers with a local, certified dealer and schedule an appointment to visit the dealership. If a shopper doesn’t contact the dealership, an auto adviser reconnects with that shopper.

For that matter, a lot of us aren't comfortable with haggling and are only willing to buy a car if we can buy it like any other appliance at Walmart or Costco.

The demise of Saturn means I'll probably never own a car.

My only hope is that some Chinese or Indian company will come to the US and strike an exclusive contract with Walmart or Costco to be the exclusive retailer (the contract will specify that the term "dealership" will never be used) of their cars in the US with a nationwide policy of only selling at MSRP.

Tesla sells cars with a flat, non-negotiable price. And you can buy it online. The model 3 is somewhat affordable.

>due to the long history of pushy shady salespeople, which if my last 3 visits tell me anything, is still very deserved

It's hard for me to understand how people get pushed around when they're walking into a situation where they may be on the verge of spending tens of thousands of dollars.

The car dealership industry is hyper-competitive; if any part of the transaction makes you feel uncomfortable, let them know and take your money elsewhere. Dealers are a dime a dozen.

If you've researched your car options and decided that the best car for you is a Honda Civic then your local Honda dealer becomes a de facto local monopoly on cars. The fact you could go and buy a different car somewhere else means that you have to choose to spend thousands of dollars on something that you know isn't the right choice. Dealers know this, and they're very good at making the most of it.

As you say though, the best way around the problem is simply to make sure you don't settle on a specific car so you're in a position to walk away if the dealer isn't great. That's easier to say than do though.

> a de facto local monopoly on cars

I like the implication here.

Because they're not going to have the specific car/options you want anyway, are they? No, you're going to need to accept what they want to sell...




