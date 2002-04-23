http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/retail/2002-04-23-walma...
Here's an example from 2008:
http://adage.com/article/news/wanna-buy-a-car-head-walmart/1...
(Nitpick, but it's "Walmart" not "Wal-Mart".)
reply
"You will soon be able to buy a car from Wal-Mart" sounds right, but *"at Wal-Mart" rings false to me.
Wal-Mart is the entity selling to you, and Walmart is the physical location.
>CarSaver then will connect customers with a local, certified dealer and schedule an appointment to visit the dealership. If a shopper doesn’t contact the dealership, an auto adviser reconnects with that shopper.
The demise of Saturn means I'll probably never own a car.
My only hope is that some Chinese or Indian company will come to the US and strike an exclusive contract with Walmart or Costco to be the exclusive retailer (the contract will specify that the term "dealership" will never be used) of their cars in the US with a nationwide policy of only selling at MSRP.
It's hard for me to understand how people get pushed around when they're walking into a situation where they may be on the verge of spending tens of thousands of dollars.
The car dealership industry is hyper-competitive; if any part of the transaction makes you feel uncomfortable, let them know and take your money elsewhere. Dealers are a dime a dozen.
As you say though, the best way around the problem is simply to make sure you don't settle on a specific car so you're in a position to walk away if the dealer isn't great. That's easier to say than do though.
I like the implication here.
Because they're not going to have the specific car/options you want anyway, are they? No, you're going to need to accept what they want to sell...
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/retail/2002-04-23-walma...
Here's an example from 2008:
http://adage.com/article/news/wanna-buy-a-car-head-walmart/1...
(Nitpick, but it's "Walmart" not "Wal-Mart".)
reply