Don't set goals –instead, create systems that make it easy to succeed (qz.com)
41 points by artsandsci 1 hour ago





In other words, don't set final goals per se, but brake it down in small steps that can be done in a daily basis.

That way you won't have to measure every day if you're getting closer to your goal (like dealing with numeric goals), you'll be evaluating if you're keeping yourself committed to things that will be part of your objective by the end of the year.

It avoids the burden that comes when you don't achieve a intermediate goal, and then give up of everything because it'll be hard to go back on track.

